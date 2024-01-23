PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on playing tight defensive game Tuesday against Stars

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will look to build on a strong start to their six-game homestand when they host the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Puck drop for the final matchup this season between the Red Wings (24-17-5; 53 points) and Stars (27-13-6; 60 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Dallas most recently defeated Detroit, 6-3, at American Airlines Center on Dec. 11.

With Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Red Wings improved to 7-1-1 this month and have allowed three or fewer goals in eight of their last nine games. By comparison, Detroit went 5-9-1 and surrendered three or more goals in 13 of its 15 games last month.

“We always know we have it in here,” Jake Walman said. “It’s a defense-first kind of mentality. During that (December) stretch, it was a little tough, got some bad bounces. But we’re showing that this is just business as usual, how we should play and how we can play every night.”