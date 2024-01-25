PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their three-game season series against the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (24-18-5; 53 points) and Philadelphia (25-17-6; 56 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

In their first meeting this season, the Flyers blanked the Red Wings, 1-0, at Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 16. Six days later, Detroit won in a shootout, 7-6, at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’d like to have our team game in a good spot,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about preparing for the Flyers. “Giving up six (goals) and winning is something we will not try to do (Thursday). I just think our overall team game, no matter who the opponent is.”

Thursday also marks the second of three Hockeytown Heritage Nights at Little Caesars Arena this season. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Sergei Fedorov Stick Case, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.