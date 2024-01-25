PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

As part of Hockeytown Heritage Night, first 7,500 fans in attendance receive a Sergei Fedorov Stick Case, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

DET-PHI 01:24:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their three-game season series against the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (24-18-5; 53 points) and Philadelphia (25-17-6; 56 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

In their first meeting this season, the Flyers blanked the Red Wings, 1-0, at Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 16. Six days later, Detroit won in a shootout, 7-6, at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’d like to have our team game in a good spot,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about preparing for the Flyers. “Giving up six (goals) and winning is something we will not try to do (Thursday). I just think our overall team game, no matter who the opponent is.”

Thursday also marks the second of three Hockeytown Heritage Nights at Little Caesars Arena this season. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Sergei Fedorov Stick Case, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Detroit is looking to rebound from Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars. Captain Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, David Perron and J.T. Compher all scored for the Red Wings, who went 3-for-4 on the power play but allowed four unanswered second-period goals.

“Watching that game back, very disappointed that we kind of let that game get away from us in the second,” Lalonde said. “But there’s just some makeups of teams that if they are three or four lines deep, ability to score or create offense and are heavy, it creates some issues for us matchup-wise.”

Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division and dropped its third straight game in a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The Flyers enter Thursday with the second-highest penalty-kill success rate (85 percent) in the NHL.

Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia in points (42) and goals (22) this season, while Joel Farabee paces the club in assists (23). Riding a three-game point streak, Owen Tippet is tied for third among Flyers skaters in points (30) and ranks second in goals (18). In 23 games this season, goalie Samuel Ersson is 12-7-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and three shutouts.

Kane limited, Chiarot and Compher absent from Wednesday’s practice

Patrick Kane (lower body) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. He has not played since Jan. 14, when the veteran forward exited early in the first period of a 4-2 road win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“He skated pre-practice, participated in the warmup drill and then no contact,” Lalonde said about Kane. “I think a positive step for him. Kind of in that gray area. Does it make sense for that last game or two before the (All-Star) break or give him the eight days after the break? We’ll have a better feel when we see how his body felt after (Wednesday).”

Per Lalonde, neither Kane nor Chiarot (upper body), who did not practice Wednesday and has missed the last two games, will be available against Philadelphia.

“It’s becoming more and more likely probably post-break,” Lalonde said about Chiarot’s return to the lineup. “Might just give him the time to heal completely there. Still potential for one of the last two games, but again, that same gray area with Patty.”

J.T. Compher (illness) also did not practice Wednesday, but Lalonde said he hopes the forward will dress against the Flyers.

News Feed

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on playing tight defensive game Tuesday against Stars

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Uplifted by fans energized from Lions' win, Red Wings cap special day in Detroit with 2-1 victory over Lightning

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings open six-game homestand Sunday at 7 p.m. against Lightning

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers

Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend six-game point streak as they continue road trip Wednesday against Panthers

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation