PREVIEW: Red Wings finish off weekend back-to-back set on Sunday versus Ducks

First 7,500 fans in attendance will receive an Igor Larionov Bobblehead, presented by Little Caesars

DET-ANA 02:23:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- A little more than 24 hours after dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Red Wings will try to bounce back on home ice against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Detroit (28-22-6; 62 points) and Anaheim (25-24-6; 56 points) will drop the puck for their season series finale at 6 p.m., which will be broadcasted on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings last played the Ducks on Nov. 15, when they fell short, 6-4, at Honda Center.

“I guess that’s the nice part,” Lucas Raymond said after Saturday’s game. “We get another crack at it right away [on Sunday]. We know what we should have done better [on Saturday]. I think we played a pretty solid game for the first two-and-a-half [periods], then let it slip away from us. Get another crack at it [on Sunday], and I think everyone will be really eager to get that one back.”

Raymond and captain Dylan Larkin each had a power-play goal and an assist against the Wild, increasing their point totals to a club-high 61 (22 goals, 39 assists) and 52 (24 goals, 28 assists), respectively, on the season. The pair of Detroit forwards also participated at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, representing their native countries first at Bell Centre then TD Garden from Feb. 12-20.

“It was a great experience,” Larkin said about the 4 Nations Face-Off. “The games were so intense and so much fun. It was a disappointing end for us, and I’m sure [Raymond] will say the same. It’s definitely a huge motivator to come back, play [Saturday] and push our team to make the playoffs.”

Larkin ended the international tournament with two points (one goal, one assist) in four games for the United States, which fell to Canada in overtime, 3-2, of the championship game on Thursday.

Staying true to himself, according to Larkin, helped him find his place on the U.S.’s ultra-talented roster.

“Obviously, I was just really trying to do whatever I could to help the team,” Larkin said. “Whether that was bring energy, try to be a voice in the room or be there for the guys, I was happy to do it. We had such a great group of guys that it was so good to be around everyone. We all had a history playing with each other, whether it was the NTDP, World Championships or other teams. We got along really well.”

Meanwhile, the Ducks are sixth in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division and have won seven of their last eight games, taking their fourth straight win with a 3-2 overtime road victory against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Boasting a team-high 40 points (17 goals, 24 assists) is Troy Terry, who notched an assist in Boston on Saturday. Frank Vatrano, who is second on Anaheim in scoring with 31 points, has three goals in his last five games, including one against the Bruins.

Netminder John Gibson left Saturday’s game at the second intermission with an upper-body injury and goaltender Lukas Dostal earned the win by stopping nine shots in relief.

“There’s time in between for us,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said about both clubs wrapping up their respective back-to-back sets on Sunday. “That’s a good thing…We’ll let them go home, rest, sleep, eat. They’ll have a good night’s sleep. We don’t have to fly anywhere or have to travel. We’ve been off for two weeks. I expect our group to come back [on Sunday] ready and willing.”

