PREVIEW: Red Wings finish off weekend back-to-back set on Sunday versus Ducks

DETROIT -- A little more than 24 hours after dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Red Wings will try to bounce back on home ice against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Detroit (28-22-6; 62 points) and Anaheim (25-24-6; 56 points) will drop the puck for their season series finale at 6 p.m., which will be broadcasted on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings last played the Ducks on Nov. 15, when they fell short, 6-4, at Honda Center.
“I guess that’s the nice part,” Lucas Raymond said after Saturday’s game. “We get another crack at it right away [on Sunday]. We know what we should have done better [on Saturday]. I think we played a pretty solid game for the first two-and-a-half [periods], then let it slip away from us. Get another crack at it [on Sunday], and I think everyone will be really eager to get that one back.”