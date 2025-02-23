PREVIEW: Red Wings finish off weekend back-to-back set on Sunday versus Ducks

“Obviously, I was just really trying to do whatever I could to help the team,” Larkin said. “Whether that was bring energy, try to be a voice in the room or be there for the guys, I was happy to do it. We had such a great group of guys that it was so good to be around everyone. We all had a history playing with each other, whether it was the NTDP, World Championships or other teams. We got along really well.”

Meanwhile, the Ducks are sixth in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division and have won seven of their last eight games, taking their fourth straight win with a 3-2 overtime road victory against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Boasting a team-high 40 points (17 goals, 24 assists) is Troy Terry, who notched an assist in Boston on Saturday. Frank Vatrano, who is second on Anaheim in scoring with 31 points, has three goals in his last five games, including one against the Bruins.

Netminder John Gibson left Saturday’s game at the second intermission with an upper-body injury and goaltender Lukas Dostal earned the win by stopping nine shots in relief.

“There’s time in between for us,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said about both clubs wrapping up their respective back-to-back sets on Sunday. “That’s a good thing…We’ll let them go home, rest, sleep, eat. They’ll have a good night’s sleep. We don’t have to fly anywhere or have to travel. We’ve been off for two weeks. I expect our group to come back [on Sunday] ready and willing.”