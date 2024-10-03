PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will begin a stretch of three preseason games in three days, first welcoming the Original Six-rival Toronto Maple Leafs to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Following Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), Detroit will host the Ottawa Senators on Friday before wrapping up its eight-game exhibition slate in Toronto on Saturday.

The Red Wings return home after goalie Ville Husso’s 43-save night helped the club defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

“We talk about [goaltending battle] being a blank slate, and you want to execute and perform,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “[On Tuesday], Ville Husso played at an extremely high level. Obviously it’s just one game, but all of our goalies have shown very well in camp. This is why these guys are getting reps and opportunities. They’ll get more opportunity. We have three more games to let this play out.”