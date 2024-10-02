Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released right wing Alex Chiasson from his professional tryout and assigned center Emmitt Finnie to the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers.

The Red Wings currently have 55 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 16 defensemen and eight goaltenders. Currently at 3-1-1 through five preseason games, Detroit continues its preseason schedule with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit and air on 97.1 The Ticket.