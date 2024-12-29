PREVIEW: Red Wings continue four-game homestand with matchup against Capitals on Sunday

Lyon to start between the pipes as Detroit aims to snap four-game losing streak

DET-WSH 12:29:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – In their penultimate game before wrapping up the 2024 calendar year, the Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Washington Capitals to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (13-18-4; 30 points) and Washington (24-9-2; 50 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Todd McLellan lost his first game as head coach of the Red Wings, 5-2, against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. Trailing by five to start the third period, Detroit showed late life when Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson scored in a span of 3:51 roughly halfway through the frame, but went on to drop its fourth-straight contest.

After holding his first official practice with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Saturday afternoon, McLellan said he wants to become more familiar with the players and entire coaching staff as quickly as possible.

“The situation, like I said [after Friday’s game] is brand new for me,” McLellan said. “The foot is on the gas pedal right now, and it hasn’t come off. I’m tryingto learn on the fly right now myself. How much do we share with them? How much can we share until we’re getting in the way and we’re becoming the problem? And that can happen, we can overload them and go the other way instead of moving the train forward. We’ll figure all this out as we go.”

Several of Detroit’s skaters, including Patrick Kane, said they enjoyed the structure and speed of Saturday’s practice.

“Really good pace,” Kane said. “Slowed it down a few times to make some corrections, talk some things out and sort it out so everyone understands. It almost felt like a first day of Training Camp, where you’re back at it with a new coach trying to learn some things and get the pace. I thought it was a good first practice, for sure.”

Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane, Cam Talbot, Todd McLellan Practice Media | Dec. 28, 2024

McLellan also talked about how Saturday felt a little like the start of an NHL Training Camp.

“The Red Wings have their video staff, and we’re trying to blend stuff together,” McLellan said. “The amount of time it takes to flip stuff around, the video coaches did an unreal job today, in a stressful situation, just to get us ready for a meeting. You don’t have that when you’re planning for Training Camp because you’ve got six months---three months, probably---to get prepared, and we had three hours. But the on-ice part of it was good. We targeted two areas that we thought we needed to work on. The group was attentive, they asked good questions. Usually, that’s a good sign.”

Goalie Cam Talbot, who has McLellan as his bench boss for the third time of his NHL career, said the 57-year-old’s message to the Red Wings ahead of Saturday’s on-ice session was to “come out and work.”

“That’s what we’re all going to do from here on out,” Talbot said. “We’re going to learn as we go. It’s not easy when you change coaches midseason. You can’t change everything all at once. There’s a process to it, and I think that was the message. We’re going to work on things every practice and continue to build, and as we’re building we’re going to learn and get better.”

Sunday’s game marks the second half of a back-to-back road set for the Capitals, who are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs. Washington, which is currently second in the Metropolitan Division, saw captain Alex Ovechkin score on Saturday – his first game since he fractured his left fibula on Nov. 18.

Dylan Strome leads the Capitals, who went 10-5-1 in 16 games without Ovechkin, with 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) this season. Aliaksei Protas is second on the club in points (30) and Connor McMichael is third (29 points). In net, Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have combined for a 2.50 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

“I know what [McLellan] brings to the table,” Talbot said. “Trent [Yawney] as well. Both of those two, they work so well together. Everywhere they’ve gone they’ve had really good success. Once the team, we change a few things up and everybody buys in, I think you’ll see us turn it around.”

News Feed

RECAP: McLellan’s debut behind Red Wings’ bench spoiled in 5-2 loss to Maple Leafs

‘He’ll have the ability to take us to another level here’: Yzerman talks hiring McLellan as head coach, changes behind Red Wings’ bench 

PREVIEW: McLellan set for debut as Red Wings’ head coach on Friday night against Maple Leafs

Red Wings name Todd McLellan Head Coach

Red Wings assign William Lagesson and William Wallinder to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings plan to use NHL’s holiday break as a reset after being shut out by Blues, 4-0

Red Wings recall William Wallinder from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, Red Wings welcome Blues on Monday 

RECAP: Red Wings score first, but drop 5-1 decision at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Embracing quick turnaround, Detroit looks to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings can't hold third-period lead in 4-3 loss to Canadiens 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Canadiens kick off home-and-home back-to-back set in Detroit on Friday

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane nets go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers, 6-4, for second straight win on home ice

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for showdown with Flyers on Wednesday

‘It’s great to do this’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer use annual Hometown Holiday Assist to give back to local youth

Red Wings look to carry momentum from weekend into next two practice days

Red Wings assign Jack Campbell to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Petry scores twice to help Red Wings earn 'huge win' over Maple Leafs, 4-2

PREVIEW: Motivated to defend home ice, Detroit faces Toronto on Saturday

Red Wings recall Jack Campbell from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot makes 32 saves for Detroit in 4-1 loss to Philadelphia

PREVIEW: Going for second straight road win, Red Wings face Flyers on Thursday

As Red Wings prepare for Flyers, Talbot and Lyon return to practice on Wednesday

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Cossa's NHL debut part of Red Wings' 'massive' 6-5 shootout win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Buffalo for Atlantic Division clash on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings take 2-1 loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

Larkin and Raymond honored to participate at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

RECAP: Detroit comes up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap two-game road trip with matchup against Senators on Thursday

Red Wings assign William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice, extends point streak in Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off two-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

For Cossa, earning first NHL recall to Red Wings ‘a dream come true’

Red wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings get a point, but lose Talbot to injury in 5-4 overtime loss to Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings and visiting Canucks square off on Sunday afternoon

Red Wings lose back-and-forth battle to Devils, 5-4

PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

RECAP: Raymond scores in overtime to send Red Wings past Flames, 2-1, on Thanksgiving Eve

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flames for annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces Black Friday sales for Red Wings and Tigers tickets

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

RECAP: Red Wings 'could have folded the tents' but 'fought until the bitter end' to pull off 4-2 comeback win over Islanders

PREVIEW: On the road, Red Wings out to sweep season series with Islanders on Monday  