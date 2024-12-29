PREVIEW: Red Wings continue four-game homestand with matchup against Capitals on Sunday

DETROIT – In their penultimate game before wrapping up the 2024 calendar year, the Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Washington Capitals to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (13-18-4; 30 points) and Washington (24-9-2; 50 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Todd McLellan lost his first game as head coach of the Red Wings, 5-2, against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. Trailing by five to start the third period, Detroit showed late life when Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson scored in a span of 3:51 roughly halfway through the frame, but went on to drop its fourth-straight contest.

After holding his first official practice with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Saturday afternoon, McLellan said he wants to become more familiar with the players and entire coaching staff as quickly as possible.