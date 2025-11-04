PREVIEW: Red Wings battle Knights on Tuesday to wrap up five-game road trip out West 

Detroit, which will see Gibson start in Vegas, has gone 3-1-0 on current trek

DET-25-26_Gameday_WEB 5
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their five-game road trip out West when they play the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (9-4-0; 18 points) and Vegas (6-2-3; 15 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Following Tuesday’s matchup, the Red Wings will have a four-game homestand taking place from Nov. 7 -15, a stretch that also includes the franchise’s Hockeytown Centennial FanFest at Motor City Casino Hotel from Nov. 6-9 and 100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theatre on Nov. 8. Tickets are still available for both celebrations, and more information can be found here.

“It’s going to be a really special weekend,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I think about the players that I was lucky enough to be around, but just think of the others in the 40s and 50s and all the families that are going to be around. Maybe those players aren’t with us anymore, but how they’re going to be represented kind of gives you shivers.”

Dylan Larkin, JT Compher, Todd McLellan Practice Media | Nov. 3, 2025

Up to this point, Detroit has gone 3-1-0 on its current road swing and most recently outlasted the San Jose Sharks, 3-2, in a shootout at SAP Center on Sunday night. With the victory, the Red Wings improved to an impressive 8-0-0 when scoring first this season.

“Obviously, you’d like to clean that one up in regulation, but anytime you get two points on the road you can’t be too disappointed in it,” J.T. Compher said. “It gives us some stuff to look at, work on and clean up.”

When reflecting on the club’s last four games, captain Dylan Larkin said resiliency is something that has really stood out.

“We’ve won in different ways,” Larkin said. “It’s hard on the road. There were question marks after the [back-to-back set in Buffalo and New York] because we didn’t play well. We’ve responded against some good teams on a tough trip. I’m excited that it wraps up in Vegas against a team like this. It’s going to be a huge test. I think it’s going to be a really good hockey game, and I hope we’re ready to go.”

Despite going through a fair share of injuries already this season, the Golden Knights head into Tuesday in a three-way tie with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers for second in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division. Vegas last played on Oct. 31, when it dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Colorado Avalanche to kick off a six-game homestand.

Jack Eichel, who was named the NHL’s First Star for the month of October, leads the Golden Knights with 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists. The 29-year-old forward is close with Larkin, their friendship dating back to 2013-14 when the pair played together with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Mich.

“I have such a great relationship with him, so many good memories,” Larkin said. “The 4 Nations, to see now that we’re both a little bit older and we’ve been playing in the NHL…His success is probably no surprise to a lot of people, to be close with him and see it up front – see how hard he works, how dialed in he is – was great to see. Great memory for both of us.”

Mitch Marner has registered 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in his first 11 games with Vegas, which acquired him via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason. Captain Mark Stone, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, has only appeared in six games but has the third-most points (13) on the team. Between the pipes, netminder Akira Schmid has a 2.73 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in six appearances.

“I’d view Vegas as one of the top teams in the League, certainly,” McLellan said. “They’ve proven it for years. They seem to make moves in the summer that keep them relevant. Mitch Marner is a huge addition for them, but prior to that Tomas Hertl. They’ve got some size and play a well-rounded game. They don’t give up much at all, so you really got to earn your offensive opportunities and you better be alert defensively.”

News Feed

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘gut out’ 3-2 shootout win in San Jose

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on the Sharks in San Jose on Sunday

RECAP: Unable to rally on the road, Red Wings drop 5-2 decision to Ducks

PREVIEW: Back in Anaheim, Gibson set to start between the pipes for Detroit on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘battle through’ on the road for 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to build off opener of five-game road trip, face Kings on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit's five-game road trip out West off to ‘a really good start' thanks to 5-2 win in St. Louis

PREVIEW: Red Wings start five-game road trip out West with rematch against Blues on Tuesday

Start time changes announced for five games

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘get the job done,’ score six unanswered goals to rally for 6-4 win over Blues

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to start strong, limit rush opportunities against Blues on Saturday night

Red Wings activate Nate Danielson from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Islanders, 7-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings tangle with Islanders, finish back-to-back road set on Thursday

RECAP: Detroit's five-game winning streak ends with 4-2 loss in Buffalo

PREVIEW: Detroit opens midweek back-to-back road set in Buffalo on Wednesday

Larkin embodying ‘everything a captain should be’ for Red Wings early in 2025-26 season

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings keep winning 'in different ways,' beat Oilers by 4-2 score to extend streak to five

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings edge Lightning in overtime, 2-1, for fourth straight win

PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Red Wings host Lightning for Star Wars Night on Friday

One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

RECAP: Appleton, Talbot lead the way as Red Wings take down Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game homestand, go for third consecutive win when Panthers visit on Wednesday 

RECAP: Detroit ‘got contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for Monday matinee in Toronto

Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

RECAP: Red Wings ‘dug in a little bit more,’ rally for 6-3 victory over Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Aiming to show resiliency, Red Wings battle visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday

Red Wings activate James Van Riemsdyk from non-roster status

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Canadiens on Opening Night, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to kick off Centennial season, host Canadiens for Opening Night on Thursday

Detroit Red Wings announce details for Opening Night, Red Carpet Walk and what fans can expect throughout Red Wings Centennial

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Ahead of Monday’s 23-man NHL roster deadline, Red Wings encouraged by hard work they put in during 2025-26 preseason

RECAP: Detroit finishes 2025-26 preseason slate with 6-5 comeback overtime win against Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs for 2025-26 preseason finale on Saturday

Red Wings assign three players to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Third-period preseason road rally sends Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 3-1

Red Wings trim preseason roster to 28

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 40

RECAP: Penalty kill helps visiting Red Wings fend off Blackhawks for 3-1 preseason victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Chicago for exhibition contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s late push comes up short in 2-1 exhibition loss to Pittsburgh

Red Wings reduce preseason roster by two 