PREVIEW: Red Wings battle Knights on Tuesday to wrap up five-game road trip out West 

Up to this point, Detroit has gone 3-1-0 on its current road swing and most recently outlasted the San Jose Sharks, 3-2, in a shootout at SAP Center on Sunday night. With the victory, the Red Wings improved to an impressive 8-0-0 when scoring first this season.

“Obviously, you’d like to clean that one up in regulation, but anytime you get two points on the road you can’t be too disappointed in it,” J.T. Compher said. “It gives us some stuff to look at, work on and clean up.”

When reflecting on the club’s last four games, captain Dylan Larkin said resiliency is something that has really stood out.

“We’ve won in different ways,” Larkin said. “It’s hard on the road. There were question marks after the [back-to-back set in Buffalo and New York] because we didn’t play well. We’ve responded against some good teams on a tough trip. I’m excited that it wraps up in Vegas against a team like this. It’s going to be a huge test. I think it’s going to be a really good hockey game, and I hope we’re ready to go.”

Despite going through a fair share of injuries already this season, the Golden Knights head into Tuesday in a three-way tie with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers for second in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division. Vegas last played on Oct. 31, when it dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Colorado Avalanche to kick off a six-game homestand.

Jack Eichel, who was named the NHL’s First Star for the month of October, leads the Golden Knights with 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists. The 29-year-old forward is close with Larkin, their friendship dating back to 2013-14 when the pair played together with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Mich.

“I have such a great relationship with him, so many good memories,” Larkin said. “The 4 Nations, to see now that we’re both a little bit older and we’ve been playing in the NHL…His success is probably no surprise to a lot of people, to be close with him and see it up front – see how hard he works, how dialed in he is – was great to see. Great memory for both of us.”

Mitch Marner has registered 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in his first 11 games with Vegas, which acquired him via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason. Captain Mark Stone, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, has only appeared in six games but has the third-most points (13) on the team. Between the pipes, netminder Akira Schmid has a 2.73 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in six appearances.

“I’d view Vegas as one of the top teams in the League, certainly,” McLellan said. “They’ve proven it for years. They seem to make moves in the summer that keep them relevant. Mitch Marner is a huge addition for them, but prior to that Tomas Hertl. They’ve got some size and play a well-rounded game. They don’t give up much at all, so you really got to earn your offensive opportunities and you better be alert defensively.”