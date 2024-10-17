PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday

First 5,000 fans in attendance will receive Red Wings Trapper Hat, courtesy of National Coney Island

DET-NYR updated 10:17
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- With payback on their minds, the Detroit Red Wings will host the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (1-2-0; 2 points) and Rangers (2-0-1; 5 points) will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 5,000 in attendance will receive a Red Wings Trapper Hat, courtesy of National Coney Island.

Detroit and New York are set to battle for the second time this week, with the Red Wings aiming to rebound from a 4-1 road loss on Monday. Despite the setback, Jonatan Berggren said there are positives the club can build on.

“Both the first and second period were really good from us,” Berggren said. “[The Rangers] are a really good team. Having such a good game through two periods shows how strong this group is. We had a couple flaws in the third, but overall I think it was a good game. Hopefully we can bury a couple chances, we can get two points [on Thursday].”

Lalonde had several personnel updates following Thursday’s morning skate. He first said a flu bug has been biting in the Red Wings’ dressing room, which was why Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp were not on the ice on Thursday morning.

“There’s something going through our team there,” Lalonde said. “Just thought it was best to keep them off, but they’ll be good to go tonight.”

Moritz Seider & Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Oct. 17, 2024

Christian Fischer will also be “ready to go” against the Rangers after missing Monday’s game with an upper-body injury, according to Lalonde. Detroit's head coach added that Erik Gustafsson, who was a healthy scratch on Monday, will replace Albert Johansson in the lineup on Thursday.

Artemi Panarin leads New York in scoring with seven points (two goals, five assists) this season, while Alexis Lafreniere (two goals, two assists) and captain Jacob Trouba (four assists) are tied for second with four points apiece.

“Just a really well-coached and well-structured team,” Lalonde said about the Rangers. “Great in all three facets of the game and all three positions, so there will be some growth from where we were [on Monday]. A little continuity of course, playing the same opponent.”

As the Red Wings continue pushing through their tough early-season slate, Lalonde said consistency will be a key factor in getting the results they want.

“We do a pretty good job of judging ourselves on process,” Lalonde said. “In reality, we’ve probably played seven pretty good periods, three or four really good and a couple stinkers in there, which all 32 coaches are battling the same. It’s been good, but we need to stay on it. Especially tonight, we have to be really sharp in our entire game over 60 minutes to get a result.”

News Feed

Red Wings striving for more consistency, energy to help power play improve

Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

JoAnn Chávez Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from grand rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for road battle against Rangers on Monday

RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener on Wednesday

After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11

Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings

Hard work continues for Red Wings on Day 2 of 2024 Training Camp

Raymond Lozano Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season

Berggren wants to bring offense, show defensive improvement this season

Red Wings open 2024 Training Camp with optimism carried over from last season