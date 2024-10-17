PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday

Christian Fischer will also be “ready to go” against the Rangers after missing Monday’s game with an upper-body injury, according to Lalonde. Detroit's head coach added that Erik Gustafsson, who was a healthy scratch on Monday, will replace Albert Johansson in the lineup on Thursday.

Artemi Panarin leads New York in scoring with seven points (two goals, five assists) this season, while Alexis Lafreniere (two goals, two assists) and captain Jacob Trouba (four assists) are tied for second with four points apiece.

“Just a really well-coached and well-structured team,” Lalonde said about the Rangers. “Great in all three facets of the game and all three positions, so there will be some growth from where we were [on Monday]. A little continuity of course, playing the same opponent.”

As the Red Wings continue pushing through their tough early-season slate, Lalonde said consistency will be a key factor in getting the results they want.

“We do a pretty good job of judging ourselves on process,” Lalonde said. “In reality, we’ve probably played seven pretty good periods, three or four really good and a couple stinkers in there, which all 32 coaches are battling the same. It’s been good, but we need to stay on it. Especially tonight, we have to be really sharp in our entire game over 60 minutes to get a result.”