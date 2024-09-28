PREVIEW: Red Wings back in action Saturday for preseason clash against visiting Penguins

Detroit wraps up a weekend back-to-back set

DET-sep28
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Embracing the challenge of a quick turnaround, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a weekend back-to-back preseason set on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit.

Detroit is coming off a 2-0 shutout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Christian Fischer and Vladimir Tarasenko both found the back of the net while goalies Alex Lyon and Cam Talbot combined for 22 saves, helping the Red Wings complete a two-game exhibition sweep of the Blackhawks.

"I thought we had an honest game for a preseason game," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "I saw guys winning some lines, blocking some shots and managing the puck. A lot of positives on that end.”

Fischer said getting back into game shape and speed takes time, which is why he believes having a fast-paced Training Camp has been so valuable.

“We’ve had a helluva camp up to this point,” Fischer said. “We’ve had some very hard practices, the coaches are really hammering the systems and o-zone, d-zone, neutral zone. They’re some intense practices out there, but it just shakes all that rust off. That’s probably the biggest thing.”

According to Fischer, this year’s Training Camp feels different compared to last.

“We all know what we want to achieve,” Fischer said. “Starting with the leadership guys, with Larks, he’s driving the bus every day. It’s fun to be in practice with him.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s matchup, Lalonde said Ville Husso will man the crease for the first two periods and prospect Sebastian Cossa will play the final 20 minutes. Detroit has allowed just two goals through its first two exhibition games.

“Our approach all along was a clean slate for the goaltending and we’re sticking to that,” Lalonde said. “And so far, I think all four goalies have shown some positives. We’ll have another look [Saturday]. The positive with eight exhibition games is a lot of goalie looks too, which is good for us.”

