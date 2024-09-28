PREVIEW: Red Wings back in action Saturday for preseason clash against visiting Penguins

DETROIT – Embracing the challenge of a quick turnaround, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a weekend back-to-back preseason set on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit.

Detroit is coming off a 2-0 shutout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Christian Fischer and Vladimir Tarasenko both found the back of the net while goalies Alex Lyon and Cam Talbot combined for 22 saves, helping the Red Wings complete a two-game exhibition sweep of the Blackhawks.