PREVIEW: Red Wings and visiting Canucks square off on Sunday afternoon

Patrick Kane skated in the first half of Detroit’s practice on Saturday morning, but Lalonde said the veteran forward will miss his fourth consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

“We were hoping that would give him the green light for the back half of the practice, but he was unable to finish,” Lalonde said about Kane, who has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 20 games this season. “He’ll be unavailable [on Sunday], and hopefully getting closer. We’ll shoot for Tuesday.”

Lalonde also said he doesn’t have a return timetable for goalie Alex Lyon (lower body), who made his last start on Nov. 25.

“Unable to even skate,” Lalonde said about the 31-year-old netminder. “He’ll be a little longer here, wouldn’t quite put him in the week-to-week yet, but I don’t see him being available for the [upcoming] road trip.”

The Canucks are coming off a 4-3 overtime road win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, marking their third victory in four games. Currently fourth in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, Vancouver brings a 9-2-0 road record into Sunday’s matchup.

“If you look at their lines, it’s four very balanced lines,” Lalonde said about the Canucks. “I’d like to think we’re getting to that; our 5-on-5 play of late. They’re really impressive on the road. I think that’s just a balance and trust in your lines, where no matchup will sting you.”

Captain Quinn Hughes (five goals, 20 assists) and Conor Garland (eight goals, 13 assists) have each recorded at least 20 points this season, while goalie Kevin Lankinen has made the majority of starts (16) for an 11-3-2 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

“Couple top-end defenders and good guys up front,” Rasmussen said. “They have good depth. I haven’t watched a whole lot of their games being on this time zone, but they’ve had success the last few years just doing what they do. We’ll go over it [Sunday morning] and bring our best.”