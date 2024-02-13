PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to start Western Canada road trip strong in Edmonton on Tuesday

EDMONTON -- The Detroit Red Wings carry a four-game point streak into the first game of their annual Western Canada road trip Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Puck drop for the season series finale between Detroit (27-18-6; 60 points) and Edmonton (30-17-1; 61 points) is set for 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In the first matchup this season, the Red Wings dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Oilers at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 11.

“Every game brings different challenges,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “Edmonton was (in Detroit) a few weeks ago and beat us. It was a good hockey game, but we got a point out of it. We want to go in there and start the road trip off on the right foot.”