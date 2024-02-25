PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

Veteran forward has 26 points in first 26 games with Detroit

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane spent his first 16 NHL seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, helping lead the organization to three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013, 2015) while becoming one of the most accomplished players of his generation.

On Sunday night (6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT; broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit/NHL Network and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), Kane will be donning a Detroit Red Wings sweater when he returns to the United Center for the first time since being traded from the Blackhawks (15-39-4; 34 points) to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023.

After undergoing hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, Kane signed a one-year deal with Red Wings (31-20-6; 68 points) on Nov. 28.

“I don’t know what to expect, as far as what my emotions will be,” Kane said. “It was a place I played a long time. Obviously, we had a lot of success, so I’m sure something will come up at some point.”

Prior to Sunday’s puck drop, the Blackhawks will retire former defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey. Chelios, a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, played for the Montreal Canadiens (1983-90), Chicago (1990-99), Detroit (1999-2009) and Atlanta Thrashers (2009-10) over his 26-year NHL career that included three Stanley Cup championships (1986, 2002, 2008).

“There’s going to be a lot of guys who I played with there just attending the ceremony, so it will be good to see them,” Kane said. “It will be just a fun night in general, definitely looking forward to it.”

Alex DeBrincat, Kane’s Blackhawks teammate from 2017-22, said he is eager to experience the atmosphere at the United Center on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a fun game for everyone I think,” DeBrincat said. “For Kaner to go back, he’s given them so much to cheer about and so many memories. I’m sure the crowd will be really loud. I’ve heard that place loud a couple times, but I’m sure this might top it all.”

Kane extended his point streak to seven straight games with a goal and an assist in the Red Wings’ 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The veteran forward is on a point-per-game pace (11-15—26) in his first 26 games with Detroit.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here with the team and organization in general” Kane said. “It’s been a real positive for me.”

The Blackhawks have lost 11 of their last 12 games and are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Rookie Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, paces Chicago with 39 points this season and is tied with Jason Dickinson for the team lead in goals (17). Goalies Petr Mrazek, who played with the Red Wings from 2013-18, and Arvid Soderblom, the older brother of Detroit prospect Elmer Soderblom, have combined for a 3.48 goals-against average and .893 save percentage this season.

“I think we’re going to get a really motivated, good Chicago team,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Watching them back, they were pretty darn good and probably deserved two full points against Winnipeg.”

