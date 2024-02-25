PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane spent his first 16 NHL seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, helping lead the organization to three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013, 2015) while becoming one of the most accomplished players of his generation.

On Sunday night (6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT; broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit/NHL Network and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), Kane will be donning a Detroit Red Wings sweater when he returns to the United Center for the first time since being traded from the Blackhawks (15-39-4; 34 points) to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023.

After undergoing hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, Kane signed a one-year deal with Red Wings (31-20-6; 68 points) on Nov. 28.

“I don’t know what to expect, as far as what my emotions will be,” Kane said. “It was a place I played a long time. Obviously, we had a lot of success, so I’m sure something will come up at some point.”