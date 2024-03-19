PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Raymond looks to extend goal streak as Detroit begins two-game homestand

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Simon Edvinsson is expected to enter the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night to kick off a brief two-game homestand.

Broadcast coverage of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (34-28-6; 74 points) and Blue Jackets (23-34-11; 57 points) will be carried on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Edvinsson, who was recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday morning, has one assist in two games with the Red Wings this season. Selected sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Edvinsson also leads all Griffins defensemen in goals (eight), assists (21) and points (29) in 52 AHL games this season.

“The more you play, the better you get,” the 21-year-old Edvinsson said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “I feel like I gained more experience from (playing in Grand Rapids) and it’s been good. I feel like I’ve developed a lot. To get this opportunity now, I’m happy for it. I’m going to take it and do my best to help the team win.”

With Jake Walman (lower body) unavailable for Tuesday’s game, head coach Derek Lalonde said he hopes Edvinsson can provide a spark to the Red Wings’ defensive corps. Lalonde also announced Michael Rasmussen (illness) will be a game-time decision against Columbus, so Detroit will warm up with an extra defenseman and forward.

Carrying a hot stick, Lucas Raymond is also looking to push his goal streak to an NHL career-high five straight games on Tuesday. Raymond scored two goals in Sunday’s 6-3 road loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and paces Detroit in assists (35) and points (57) through 68 games this season.

“Obviously, he’s been probably our most dynamic player, which is a really good sign,” Lalonde said about Raymond. “There’s probably a little bit of him early in his career, he was driven by (Dylan) Larkin. Probably played 80 percent of his career on Larkin’s wing and just where we’re at, he’s seen (Joe) Veleno and J.T. (Compher) at center. It’s about him playing his game, winning more battles and very assertive with his game. Really, really good piece for us.”

With 14 regular-season games left, the Eastern Conference Playoffs race remains everchanging. After entering Monday with a one-point lead for the second wild-card spot, the Red Wings woke up Tuesday morning outside the playoff line, as the Washington Capitals (75 points) won their third consecutive game Monday night to jump Detroit in the standings.

“Everyone’s battling and in it,” Lalonde said. “I feel somewhat fortunate with our run of late that we’re right there. You win hockey games, you’re going to get there. Washington is one of those teams winning hockey games right now, no different than when we had our 16-4 stretch, our six-in-a-row winning streak and our 5-1 start to the season. It’s about everyone taking care of their own game and winning, and we have an opportunity tonight.”

Currently ranked eighth in the Metropolitan Division, the Blue Jackets have lost four of their last five games, most recently suffering a 6-1 setback to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Columbus is led offensively this season by Johnny Gaudreau (11-39—50), Zach Werenski (4-36—40) and captain Boone Jenner (21-11—32). Rookie Adam Fantilli, the third overall pick in 2023, boasts 27 points in 49 games this season but hasn’t played since Jan. 24 because of a lower-body injury.

Goalies Elvis Merzlikins has seen most of the work between the pipes for the Blue Jackets this season, posting a 12-15-8 record with a 3.33 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and one shutout in 37 starts.

Detroit is looking to sweep the season series with Columbus, blanking the Blue Jackets, 4-0, at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 16 before earning a 5-4 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 11.

