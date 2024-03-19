PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

DETROIT -- Simon Edvinsson is expected to enter the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night to kick off a brief two-game homestand.
Broadcast coverage of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (34-28-6; 74 points) and Blue Jackets (23-34-11; 57 points) will be carried on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
Edvinsson, who was recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday morning, has one assist in two games with the Red Wings this season. Selected sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Edvinsson also leads all Griffins defensemen in goals (eight), assists (21) and points (29) in 52 AHL games this season.
“The more you play, the better you get,” the 21-year-old Edvinsson said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “I feel like I gained more experience from (playing in Grand Rapids) and it’s been good. I feel like I’ve developed a lot. To get this opportunity now, I’m happy for it. I’m going to take it and do my best to help the team win.”