PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

With Jake Walman (lower body) unavailable for Tuesday’s game, head coach Derek Lalonde said he hopes Edvinsson can provide a spark to the Red Wings’ defensive corps. Lalonde also announced Michael Rasmussen (illness) will be a game-time decision against Columbus, so Detroit will warm up with an extra defenseman and forward.

Carrying a hot stick, Lucas Raymond is also looking to push his goal streak to an NHL career-high five straight games on Tuesday. Raymond scored two goals in Sunday’s 6-3 road loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and paces Detroit in assists (35) and points (57) through 68 games this season.

“Obviously, he’s been probably our most dynamic player, which is a really good sign,” Lalonde said about Raymond. “There’s probably a little bit of him early in his career, he was driven by (Dylan) Larkin. Probably played 80 percent of his career on Larkin’s wing and just where we’re at, he’s seen (Joe) Veleno and J.T. (Compher) at center. It’s about him playing his game, winning more battles and very assertive with his game. Really, really good piece for us.”

With 14 regular-season games left, the Eastern Conference Playoffs race remains everchanging. After entering Monday with a one-point lead for the second wild-card spot, the Red Wings woke up Tuesday morning outside the playoff line, as the Washington Capitals (75 points) won their third consecutive game Monday night to jump Detroit in the standings.

“Everyone’s battling and in it,” Lalonde said. “I feel somewhat fortunate with our run of late that we’re right there. You win hockey games, you’re going to get there. Washington is one of those teams winning hockey games right now, no different than when we had our 16-4 stretch, our six-in-a-row winning streak and our 5-1 start to the season. It’s about everyone taking care of their own game and winning, and we have an opportunity tonight.”