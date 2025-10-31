PREVIEW: Back in Anaheim, Gibson set to start between the pipes for Detroit on Friday

Red Wings are 5-1-0 on Halloween since 2001

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

ANAHEIM -- Returning to Honda Center for the first time in his NHL career as a visiting player, goalie John Gibson will get the start against his former team when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

The Red Wings (8-3-0; 16 points) acquired Gibson via trade from the Ducks (5-3-1; 11 points) this offseason, and the 32-year-old said he’s going into the second half of this back-to-back road set (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT; broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) determined to help his new squad collect two more big points on the road.

“It’ll be fun,” said Gibson, who was originally selected by Anaheim with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and went on to play in parts of his first 12 seasons with the organization. “I’m a pretty laid back and easy-going guy, but I’m going in to get the win. That’s my focus.”

Enjoying a goalie tandem with Cam Talbot so far this season, Gibson is 4-2-0 with a 3.20 goals-against average and .876 save percentage in six games. Prior to 2025-26, Gibson compiled a 2.89 GAA, .910 SV% and 24 shutouts in 506 contests with the Ducks from 2013-14 onward.

“I’m glad he’s in our net now,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said about Gibson. “It’s been a pleasure to see him practice and play. The calming factor that he has on the team is pretty big right now."

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin expects Gibson’s return to Anaheim will be filled with emotion, even if the experienced netminder might not always show it outwardly.

“It’s got to mean a lot to him,” Larkin said. “When you put years into an organization, especially years that aren’t great, there are good moments but also tough times, it’s hard. When you’re in it, you want to be the guy to help get that organization out of it…I think it’ll be an emotional return as a guy who is pretty cool, calm and collected. I know he’ll be excited, and I think it will be emotional because he put so much effort and cared a lot about that organization for a long time.”

There certainly was a lot of emotion at Crpyto.com Arena on Thursday night, when the Red Wings recovered for a 4-3 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings after letting a two-goal lead slip late in the third period. Not only did it mark Detroit’s third straight victory, but it was also the second time in the club’s last three visits to Los Angeles that it came out on top via shootout.

As for the Ducks, they’re back at Honda Center for the first time in 15 days after going 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip out East, which ended with a 3-2 shootout win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Under head coach Joel Quenneville, Anaheim’s offense is headlined by Leo Carlsson (four goals, seven assists), Troy Terry (three goals, seven assists) and Cutter Gauthier (six goals, two assists) so far this season. Goaltender Lukas Dostal has made seven starts, posting a 2.84 GAA and .906 SV%.

“I don’t believe in carrying momentum through,” McLellan said following Thursday’s contest. “I think [Friday] is going to be its own event…We’ve got to get our energy levels back up and got to be prepared to play a smart game. They’re playing really well. All hands on deck. It can’t be two or three guys that carry the team. It has to be all of them.”

