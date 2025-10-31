PREVIEW: Back in Anaheim, Gibson set to start between the pipes for Detroit on Friday

ANAHEIM -- Returning to Honda Center for the first time in his NHL career as a visiting player, goalie John Gibson will get the start against his former team when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

The Red Wings (8-3-0; 16 points) acquired Gibson via trade from the Ducks (5-3-1; 11 points) this offseason, and the 32-year-old said he’s going into the second half of this back-to-back road set (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT; broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) determined to help his new squad collect two more big points on the road.

“It’ll be fun,” said Gibson, who was originally selected by Anaheim with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and went on to play in parts of his first 12 seasons with the organization. “I’m a pretty laid back and easy-going guy, but I’m going in to get the win. That’s my focus.”