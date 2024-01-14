PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday

TORONTO – Looking to sweep their weekend back-to-back set, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Original Six-rival Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night.

Puck drop for the second matchup of the season between Detroit (21-16-5; 47 points) and Toronto (21-11-8; 50 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ 950 in Detroit). On Nov. 17 at the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden, the Red Wings fell to the Maple Leafs, 3-2, at Avicii Arena.

Detroit extended its point streak to five consecutive games with a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Selling out their 10th straight game inside Little Caesars Arena this season, the Red Wings rode a four-goal second period and two-goal night from captain Dylan Larkin to earn their first season sweep of the Kings since the 2013-14 season.