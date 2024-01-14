PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday

Detroit attempts to push point streak to six straight games

DET-TOR 01:14:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TORONTO – Looking to sweep their weekend back-to-back set, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Original Six-rival Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night.

Puck drop for the second matchup of the season between Detroit (21-16-5; 47 points) and Toronto (21-11-8; 50 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ 950 in Detroit). On Nov. 17 at the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden, the Red Wings fell to the Maple Leafs, 3-2, at Avicii Arena.

Detroit extended its point streak to five consecutive games with a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Selling out their 10th straight game inside Little Caesars Arena this season, the Red Wings rode a four-goal second period and two-goal night from captain Dylan Larkin to earn their first season sweep of the Kings since the 2013-14 season.

Larkin, who has tallied points in four straight games, said Saturday’s victory was a continuation of Detroit’s strong play since the start of the 2024 calendar year.

“Everyone is aware of what’s going on, where we are and where we put ourselves from December,” Larkin said. “We had a tough stretch there right before Christmas. We weren’t totally out of it. We had a great trip out West, came home and played hard against Edmonton. That was one of our better performances (Saturday), so it’s great to see.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he does not expect Jake Walman (illness) to be available in Toronto. The 27-year-old defenseman did not play against the Kings.

Lalonde also announced that goalie James Reimer will start in net on Sunday. Reimer has posted a 3-6-2 record with a 3.41 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in 12 starts this season. The 35-year-old netminder made 31 saves in his last start on Dec. 27 at the Minnesota Wild.

Meijer Postgame Comments | LAK vs. DET | 01/13/24

Currently ranked third in the Atlantic Division, the Maple Leafs are also looking to bounce back on short rest after falling to the visiting Colorado Avalanche, 5-3, on Saturday. William Nylander leads Toronto in points (57) and assists (36) this season while Auston Matthews has notched a team-best 33 goals.

Mitchell Marner has added 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) and has seven points in his last five games. Three goaltenders have shared the crease for the Maple Leafs this season, with veteran Martin Jones making 32 saves in his seventh consecutive start on Saturday.

While the Red Wings are focused on earning two big divisional points in Toronto, Larkin said the club will also be cheering on the NFL’s Detroit Lions from afar. On Sunday night, the Lions are set to host their first home playoff game in Ford Field history when they battle the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFC Wild Card game. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

“A huge game for us, but it’s great for the city,” Larkin said. “I’ve been a Lions fan my whole life. I know that Ford Field will be rocking (on Sunday). Good luck to those guys. We’re all pulling for (the Lions).”

