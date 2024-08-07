Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

A native of Duluth, Minn., Plante said many of his fondest childhood memories were skating with his father and two brothers, Zam and Victor, on their family’s backyard rink.

“My dad was probably better than us because he was so much bigger when we were younger,” Plante said. “But we put up a good fight.”

Plante credits his father and grandfather, Bruce, for instilling in him a love for the sport as a youth hockey player.

“(My father) coached me in the summers on teams when I was younger,” Plante said. “He taught me pretty much everything I know about hockey. My grandpa was the coach of the high school team where I’m from in Hermantown, so just being around hockey people all the time grew my passion for the game.”

Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said it’s obvious Plante was raised in a hockey-centric family.

“Little sponge,” Cleary said about the 18-year-old forward on July 5. “Competitive. Very young-looking, isn’t he? I like Max. Great personality, fun guy and obviously loves hockey.”

Plante is coming off a strong 2023-24 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program’s (NTDP) U-18 club, where he tallied 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) in 51 games.