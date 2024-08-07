Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Red Wings’ 47th overall pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft credits family for their support

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- As the son of former NHL player and current Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Derek Plante, Max Plante’s early exposure to the sport has molded the Detroit Red Wings forward prospect into the person he is today.

“It’s a huge advantage for me,” Plante said after being selected No. 47 overall by the Red Wings at this year’s NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas. “I’m very lucky and fortunate to be around such great hockey people.”

A native of Duluth, Minn., Plante said many of his fondest childhood memories were skating with his father and two brothers, Zam and Victor, on their family’s backyard rink.

“My dad was probably better than us because he was so much bigger when we were younger,” Plante said. “But we put up a good fight.”

Plante credits his father and grandfather, Bruce, for instilling in him a love for the sport as a youth hockey player.

“(My father) coached me in the summers on teams when I was younger,” Plante said. “He taught me pretty much everything I know about hockey. My grandpa was the coach of the high school team where I’m from in Hermantown, so just being around hockey people all the time grew my passion for the game.”

Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said it’s obvious Plante was raised in a hockey-centric family.

“Little sponge,” Cleary said about the 18-year-old forward on July 5. “Competitive. Very young-looking, isn’t he? I like Max. Great personality, fun guy and obviously loves hockey.”

Plante is coming off a strong 2023-24 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program’s (NTDP) U-18 club, where he tallied 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) in 51 games.

Plante said he’s added strength and speed to his game over the past two seasons with NTDP.

“Coming into the program, I was a short, skinny guy and I went to work the last two years,” Plante said. “I still have a lot of room to grow in my game by scoring more goals and getting stronger…Going into tryout camp for the development program, I was 5-6, 127. Now I’m 5-11, 177, so 50 pounds and five inches. I guess that’s a lot.”

Plante showcased his skills at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase, which was held July 26 - Aug. 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., as he finished with four points (two goals, two assists) in three games with Team USA.

Plante said the confidence he gained from the World Junior Summer Showcase will help him when he begins his freshman season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) this fall.

“The best players in America, I got to play and skate with those guys,” Plante said. “The confidence piece -- just going in, learning from the other guys and bringing that to UMD.”

