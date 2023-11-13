News Feed

Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Offseason work, willingness to learn paying dividends for Veleno

23-year-old forward playing with something to prove this season after signing new contract with Red Wings

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Even before re-signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings in August, Joe Veleno prepared for the 2023-24 season with a something-to-prove attitude.

This offseason, Veleno slightly altered his training to improve his explosiveness and strength. The 23-year-old forward also logged countless hours of video sessions, focusing on how to create more scoring chances.

“I worked a lot more on specific stuff to my game in terms of skill work and offense,” Veleno said on Nov. 9. “I think I did a little bit more of that than I did the other summers. My workouts pretty much stayed the same, but my program switched a little bit. For the most part, it was a lot of speed stuff and getting stronger.”

Veleno’s summer of hard work is paying dividends early this season. Through 15 games, Veleno has five goals and two assists with a plus-2 rating.

“Joe is a young guy,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said on Sept. 19. “He works really hard, is very quiet and a respectful young man. I’m counting on him to take another step this year and just be a more impactful player.”

Veleno is well beyond pace to surpass his NHL career high in goals (nine), which he set during his first full campaign with Detroit in 2022-23.

“He does have the ability to score and finish,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Veleno on Oct. 24. “You play well and do the right thing, you gain trust from your coach and more minutes. He’s out there in overtime. Those are earned minutes and I’m coaching to win. He’s the guy I’ve been calling on.”

That trust takes time to build, so Veleno relishes every chance to prove he can shoulder a bigger role.

“It means a lot,” Veleno said. “I definitely want to be out there on the ice. I want to help the team win in any way I can. I take that as a privilege. I think I have to keep building my game, being consistent and hopefully can get more opportunity down the road. For me, it will mean a lot to build confidence too.”

Originally selected 30th overall by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Veleno has eclipsed 150 NHL games, in addition to 69 contests with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, since 2020-21.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward said he has learned a lot since making his NHL debut on April 27, 2021.

“I feel like it’s an everyday league,” Veleno said of the NHL. “Whether it’s for games or practices, you need to come to the rink ready to work and get better. I’ve done a better job at that.”

Last season, Veleno also set career-highs in assists (11), points (20) and games played (81). For Veleno, learning under the tutelage of veteran teammates has been a key part of his development into a regular NHL player.

“They’ve helped me build my game a little bit, as well as learning the ropes off the ice,” Veleno said about his teammates. “I’m still young and there’s still a lot to learn. I like the group we have here. We have a lot of great guys off the ice.”

Veleno said the feedback he continues to receive from the Red Wings coaching staff will go a long way toward helping him use those abilities and strengths more.

“They’ve been complimentary,” Veleno said. “Just using my speed a lot more. I think I’ve done a better job of moving my feet. When I’m doing that, I think I’m really effective in the game. I feel different this time around than I did last year. That comes with the experience and confidence level.”