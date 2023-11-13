Offseason work, willingness to learn paying dividends for Veleno

Even before re-signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings in August, Joe Veleno prepared for the 2023-24 season with a something-to-prove attitude.

This offseason, Veleno slightly altered his training to improve his explosiveness and strength. The 23-year-old forward also logged countless hours of video sessions, focusing on how to create more scoring chances.

“I worked a lot more on specific stuff to my game in terms of skill work and offense,” Veleno said on Nov. 9. “I think I did a little bit more of that than I did the other summers. My workouts pretty much stayed the same, but my program switched a little bit. For the most part, it was a lot of speed stuff and getting stronger.”

Veleno’s summer of hard work is paying dividends early this season. Through 15 games, Veleno has five goals and two assists with a plus-2 rating.

“Joe is a young guy,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said on Sept. 19. “He works really hard, is very quiet and a respectful young man. I’m counting on him to take another step this year and just be a more impactful player.”

Veleno is well beyond pace to surpass his NHL career high in goals (nine), which he set during his first full campaign with Detroit in 2022-23.

“He does have the ability to score and finish,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Veleno on Oct. 24. “You play well and do the right thing, you gain trust from your coach and more minutes. He’s out there in overtime. Those are earned minutes and I’m coaching to win. He’s the guy I’ve been calling on.”