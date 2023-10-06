NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

Lalonde said he has been impressed by Danielson’s 200-foot game and responsible style on the ice.
“He’s good in all areas,” Lalonde said. “I know I’ve mentioned this, but a little more offense and poise with the puck than I had anticipated.
“You can see him not rushing plays. He’ll hold onto a puck, protect it and let the play develop. That stuff usually takes time, some development and video. He’s got a good knack for it.”
Lalonde talks Mazur and Luff injuries
Lalonde provided clarity Wednesday regarding the statuses of forward prospect Carter Mazur (lower body) and forward Matt Luff (upper body), both of whom sustained injuries last month in Traverse City.
“I do not expect him for camp,” Lalonde said about Mazur. “Obviously that extends through Saturday. I think we’ll kind of go from there. I do foresee him getting some reps here, probably in a more week-to-week scenario, which is obviously a positive.”
Last season, Mazur had 22 goals and 15 assists in 40 games as a sophomore at the University of Denver before signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Red Wings in March. He also appeared in six games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, recording three goals and three assists.
“Carter was a player that we envisioned getting five (preseason) games and pushing for a spot,” Lalonde said. “We need that push from the bottom. We thought we’d be sitting here hopefully making a very hard decision on Carter. The injury didn’t make that happen. I think it’s just the reality of it.
“He’ll obviously start in Grand Rapids now because of the time frame of it. He’ll just need those reps, workload and hopefully get back to game speed as quick as possible.”
As for Luff, Lalonde said the 26-year-old forward is still being evaluated but will likely miss extendedtime.
Luff played 28 games with Grand Rapids in 2022-23, finishing with 25 points (8-17—25). He added four points in 19 games with Detroit.