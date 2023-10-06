NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

Chiarot finished last season with five goals and 14 assists in 76 games. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound blueliner signed a four-year deal with Detroit in July 2022.

“He is extremely valuable to us,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Chiarot. “Even last year, I was fielding some questions on some of his underlying numbers. I think he is very valuable to us in a lot of ways.”

Danielson impressing, earning preseason opportunities

Detroit reduced its expanded camp roster from 54 players to 37 on Friday afternoon, and among those still on the roster is 18-year-old forward prospect Nate Danielson.

Lalonde said that Detroit’s ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft has earned more preseason opportunities than initially expected.

“We were going to play him in the first (preseason) game and kind of go from there,” Lalonde said about Danielson on Thursday. “Every minute he gets is very valuable.”

Through five preseason games, Danielson has two goals and three assists. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward said he is not putting any extra pressure on himself, instead focusing on continuous improvement.

“I don’t have too many expectations,” Danielson said Thursday. “I just want to go and play hockey and see where that takes me."