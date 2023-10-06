News Feed

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Red Wings trim roster by three

NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

Danielson impressing, earning preseason opportunities; Lalonde talks Mazur and Luff injuries

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Due to personal matters, Ben Chiarot missed the first nine days of 2023 Training Camp before returning to the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 30.

And while Chiarot has some catching up to do before Detroit opens the regular season next Thursday at New Jersey, the 32-year-old defenseman believes he is already well on his way.

“I’ve felt pretty good in games,” Chiarot said after Friday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “Obviously missing a lot of training camp doesn’t help as far as getting your legs under you or getting in game shape. But I feel like it’s coming along pretty well. I try to take good care of myself in the summer and be prepared.”

Ben Chiarot | Derek Lalonde | Media Availability

A 10-year NHL veteran, Chiarot still views the early part of training camp as extremely valuable.

“The first couple days of camp are usually pretty tough,” he said. “Heavy skating, get your legs and feet under you, getting used to battling and playing physical. Doing all the things in the summer you don’t necessarily do. That first week especially is important, but I’ve felt good so far.”

Chiarot said he feels more comfortable heading into his second season with the Red Wings.

“You’re not finding your way around the room, city and different personalities,” Chiarot said. “It just feels like coming home now.”

Chiarot finished last season with five goals and 14 assists in 76 games. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound blueliner signed a four-year deal with Detroit in July 2022.

“He is extremely valuable to us,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Chiarot. “Even last year, I was fielding some questions on some of his underlying numbers. I think he is very valuable to us in a lot of ways.”

Danielson impressing, earning preseason opportunities

Detroit reduced its expanded camp roster from 54 players to 37 on Friday afternoon, and among those still on the roster is 18-year-old forward prospect Nate Danielson.

Lalonde said that Detroit’s ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft has earned more preseason opportunities than initially expected.  

“We were going to play him in the first (preseason) game and kind of go from there,” Lalonde said about Danielson on Thursday. “Every minute he gets is very valuable.”

Through five preseason games, Danielson has two goals and three assists. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward said he is not putting any extra pressure on himself, instead focusing on continuous improvement.

“I don’t have too many expectations,” Danielson said Thursday. “I just want to go and play hockey and see where that takes me."

Lalonde said he has been impressed by Danielson’s 200-foot game and responsible style on the ice.

“He’s good in all areas,” Lalonde said. “I know I’ve mentioned this, but a little more offense and poise with the puck than I had anticipated.

“You can see him not rushing plays. He’ll hold onto a puck, protect it and let the play develop. That stuff usually takes time, some development and video. He’s got a good knack for it.”

Lalonde talks Mazur and Luff injuries

Lalonde provided clarity Wednesday regarding the statuses of forward prospect Carter Mazur (lower body) and forward Matt Luff (upper body), both of whom sustained injuries last month in Traverse City.

“I do not expect him for camp,” Lalonde said about Mazur. “Obviously that extends through Saturday. I think we’ll kind of go from there. I do foresee him getting some reps here, probably in a more week-to-week scenario, which is obviously a positive.”

Last season, Mazur had 22 goals and 15 assists in 40 games as a sophomore at the University of Denver before signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Red Wings in March. He also appeared in six games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, recording three goals and three assists.

“Carter was a player that we envisioned getting five (preseason) games and pushing for a spot,” Lalonde said. “We need that push from the bottom. We thought we’d be sitting here hopefully making a very hard decision on Carter. The injury didn’t make that happen. I think it’s just the reality of it.

“He’ll obviously start in Grand Rapids now because of the time frame of it. He’ll just need those reps, workload and hopefully get back to game speed as quick as possible.”

As for Luff, Lalonde said the 26-year-old forward is still being evaluated but will likely miss extendedtime.

Luff played 28 games with Grand Rapids in 2022-23, finishing with 25 points (8-17—25). He added four points in 19 games with Detroit.