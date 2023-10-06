Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Alexandre Doucet, Marco Kasper and Amadeus Lombardi, defensemen Albert Johansson, Antti Tuomisto, Eemil Viro and William Wallinder, and goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings released forwards Joel L’Esperance, Riley Sawchuk, Dominik Shine and Tyler Spezia, defenseman Josiah Didier, and goaltender Michael Hutchinson from their professional tryouts.

The Red Wings currently have 37 players on their training camp roster: 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. Currently at 4-2-1 through seven preseason games, Detroit concludes its preseason schedule with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 7) at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will air on Bally Sports Detroit.