Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

News Feed

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 
RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1
Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 
PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins
RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago
PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks
Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back
RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals
Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon
RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington
Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 
RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason
Red Wings trim roster by three

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

Detroit finishes preseason slate with home game against Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena; Game to air on Bally Sports Detroit

MicrosoftTeams-image (42)
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Alexandre Doucet, Marco Kasper and Amadeus Lombardi, defensemen Albert Johansson, Antti Tuomisto, Eemil Viro and William Wallinder, and goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings released forwards Joel L’Esperance, Riley Sawchuk, Dominik Shine and Tyler Spezia, defenseman Josiah Didier, and goaltender Michael Hutchinson from their professional tryouts.

The Red Wings currently have 37 players on their training camp roster: 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. Currently at 4-2-1 through seven preseason games, Detroit concludes its preseason schedule with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 7) at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will air on Bally Sports Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 Preseason Roster
- 0.18 MB
Download Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 Preseason Roster