Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

29-year-old forward and St. Clair, Mich., native eager for 2024-25 season after signing one-year free-agent contract with Detroit

GettyImages-1931300885
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- As a kid from St. Clair, Mich., Tyler Motte grew up watching the Detroit Red Wings on TV. He also played youth hockey in the metro Detroit area, suited up for the Detroit Jr. Red Wings at the 2008 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament and played two seasons (2011-13) with the U.S. National Team Development Program, which was based in Ann Arbor at the time. Motte then went on to play three seasons (2013-16) at the University of Michigan.

With such strong ties to the state of Michigan, Motte was delighted to sign a one-year free-agent contract with the Red Wings on July 2.

“For me, just the fit and the opportunity,” Motte told DetroitRedWings.com on Monday. “My agent and I were happy to have the offer from Steve (Yzerman) and his crew early there on Day 2 (of 2024 NHL free agency) then get it across the finish line.”

Motte recorded nine points (six goals, three assists) in 69 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. Originally selected 121st overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Motte has collected 90 points in 400 career games with six different clubs (Chicago, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay) since 2016-17.

The 29-year-old forward describes himself as a 200-foot player, and said he has a clear understanding of what his role will be with Detroit this season.

“I’ve been in roles where I’ve played against teams’ top couple lines, a little bit more of a shutdown-matchup role,” Motte said. “I love killing penalties, that’s my favorite part of the game. I just appreciate that challenge and what that does for the group. Just talking with Steve before I signed, it was a lot of that: being on the same page, knowing what you are expected to do and me feeling confident because I’ve done it for several years. I know I can step in and do it.”

Motte said he’s excited to reunite with former Wolverines teammates J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp and Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

“We’re all going to have different roles and opportunities, but to be able to do it together again is super special,” Motte said. “There are also guys who I’ve played with at different stops in my career too, so it’ll be good to have a lot of familiar faces coming into a locker room that will be new to me.”

Motte joins a contingent of Red Wings players and prospects --- Larkin (Waterford), Copp and Jeff Petry (Ann Arbor), Alex DeBrincat (Farmington Hills), goalie Jack Campbell (Port Huron), Sheldon Dries (Macomb), Carter Mazur (Jackson), Austin Baker (White Lake), Kienan Draper (Royal Oak) and netminder Trey Augustine (South Lyon) -- who have Michigan roots.

The number of Michigan-born players on the Red Wings’ roster reflects the talent of the hockey community across the state, according to Yzerman.

“I think it’s good for our market,” the Red Wings’ Executive Vice President and General Manager said on July 4. “It shows the strength of hockey in the state of Michigan and the Detroit area, that these young players are coming up and playing in the NHL. I think there’s a little bit of an added bonus that they’re from the area, but most importantly we’re trying to put a good team on the ice.”

For Motte, representing his hometown NHL club is an opportunity he isn’t taking lightly.

“Kids all over Michigan and the country have eyes on the Wings,” Motte said. “They always have, and hopefully I can be that role model for them on and off the ice. There’s going to be another wave coming. The league is just getting younger and younger. This is going to be a good opportunity to give back off the ice, but also be a player that young kids like to watch and play like.”

Motte said he was impressed by the Red Wings’ late-season push for a 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot, and wants to help Detroit continue its upward trajectory this season.

“They were playing some good hockey, almost playoff-style there, for about the last month of the season to try to make it,” Motte said. “Ultimately you end up shy, but that type of experience prepares a team for how you start and finish a season. Hopefully if you get into the playoffs, you keep that mentality.”

