Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

DETROIT -- As a kid from St. Clair, Mich., Tyler Motte grew up watching the Detroit Red Wings on TV. He also played youth hockey in the metro Detroit area, suited up for the Detroit Jr. Red Wings at the 2008 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament and played two seasons (2011-13) with the U.S. National Team Development Program, which was based in Ann Arbor at the time. Motte then went on to play three seasons (2013-16) at the University of Michigan.

With such strong ties to the state of Michigan, Motte was delighted to sign a one-year free-agent contract with the Red Wings on July 2.

“For me, just the fit and the opportunity,” Motte told DetroitRedWings.com on Monday. “My agent and I were happy to have the offer from Steve (Yzerman) and his crew early there on Day 2 (of 2024 NHL free agency) then get it across the finish line.”

Motte recorded nine points (six goals, three assists) in 69 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. Originally selected 121st overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Motte has collected 90 points in 400 career games with six different clubs (Chicago, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay) since 2016-17.

The 29-year-old forward describes himself as a 200-foot player, and said he has a clear understanding of what his role will be with Detroit this season.

“I’ve been in roles where I’ve played against teams’ top couple lines, a little bit more of a shutdown-matchup role,” Motte said. “I love killing penalties, that’s my favorite part of the game. I just appreciate that challenge and what that does for the group. Just talking with Steve before I signed, it was a lot of that: being on the same page, knowing what you are expected to do and me feeling confident because I’ve done it for several years. I know I can step in and do it.”