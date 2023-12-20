Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery

DETROIT -- On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin spoke to the media for the first time since he was knocked unconscious and helped off the ice after being cross-checked from behind by Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph on Dec. 9.

Larkin addressed several topics surrounding the last 10 days, including the incident itself, his recovery, NHL player safety and navigating an emotionally tough stretch of schedule.

“I don’t remember the play,” Larkin said. “I remember (head athletic trainer) Piet (VanZant) coming out, them asking about my neck. I’ve seen a lot of people talk about my past history and I don’t think that has anything to do with that play. My neck is fine. There was some concern about my neck, but it was mostly my head and my jaw.”

A passionate team leader who wears his heart on his sleeve, Larkin added it has been hard to talk about the incident.

“It’s just not something you want to be a part of,” Larkin said. “It’s tough. I was not happy with how it went and how the after-effects went. It’s not really a hockey play. It’s just unfortunate how my last week has been.”

Larkin said it was difficult to watch the hit after not remembering the specific details of the play.

“It’s hard to watch and to text people how you’re feeling,” Larkin said. “It’s a weird feeling. I’ve just been pretty down. I’m sure that’s pretty normal. It’s just one of many emotions I’ve had over the last week.”