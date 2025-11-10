‘It’s a fun weekend for us’: Fedorov, Lidstrom among notable Red Wings alumni who were back in town for Centennial Celebration

Former teammates and 2015 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees spoke with the media on Friday night

2025_11_07_NYR_ZS_003
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- As part of the Detroit Red Wings’ Centennial Celebration Weekend, former forwards Sergei Fedorov and Nicklas Lidstrom reminisced on their careers and winning memories while representing the Winged Wheel during a special press conference with the media ahead of Friday night’s game against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s a fun weekend for us former players,” said Lidstrom, who currently serves as the club’s Vice President of Hockey Operations. “First of all, getting to see all the guys that you played with back in the day. It’s also fun getting to meet the current players; a chance to talk to them a little bit more. I work for the team, so I’m around them a little bit more. But for some of the other former players, they get a chance to meet the current guys.”

For Fedorov, being back in Detroit this weekend is a feeling he admitted was tough to put into words.

“As soon as I landed, a lot of thoughts and memories came, and it’s still overwhelming,” Fedorov said. “I’m trying to control myself, but it’s great to see you guys. I follow the Red Wings from Moscow from time to time.”

Sergei Fedorov, Nicklas Lidstrom Media | Nov. 7, 2025

Fedorov spent 13 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Red Wings, who selected the Pskov, Russia, native in the fourth round (No. 74 overall) of the 1989 NHL Entry Draft. Regarded as an integral piece of the franchise’s dynasty in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Fedorov helped Detroit win three Stanley Cup championships (1997, 1998 and 2002) and ranks among its all-time leaders with 400 goals (4th), 554 assists (7th), 954 points (6th) in 908 games played (T11th).

After this weekend, Fedorov will be back at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12, when the Red Wings are set to officially retire his No. 91 jersey before hosting the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Tremendous honor,” Fedorov said. “Thoughts are very simple. I got lucky to play with the greatest players in the game, coaches, staff, and I cannot thank ownership enough that gave me a chance and sent a plane to Portland, Oregon, to get me. Mr. Ilitch’s family did a great job.”

Lidstrom, also drafted by Detroit in 1989 (No. 53 overall) and inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015, called the retirement of Fedorov’s jersey “well-deserved.”

“Sergei had a tremendous career,” said Lidstrom, whose No. 5 jersey was raised to the rafters by the organization on March 6, 2014. “Sergei was already a star when I joined the team. A couple of years later, he was a superstar in the NHL. Hart Trophy winner, Stanley Cup winner, Selke – [he] won everything.”

Following his final NHL campaign in 2008-09, Fedorov returned to Russia and played with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the Kontinental Hockey League for three seasons (2009-12). He then went back to CSKA Moscow, where he spent four seasons (1986-90) as a player prior to signing with Detroit, and served as General Manager from 2012-17, Senior Advisor from 2017-21 and Head Coach from 2021-24.

"I do help the Russian team I work for, representing ownership team," Fedorov said. "Had a great relationship with coaches and guys when I’m there, but it’s not an everyday job. I want to stay with the family (in Moscow), grow together with my kids and be around.”

