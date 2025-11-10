‘It’s a fun weekend for us’: Fedorov, Lidstrom among notable Red Wings alumni who were back in town for Centennial Celebration

DETROIT -- As part of the Detroit Red Wings’ Centennial Celebration Weekend, former forwards Sergei Fedorov and Nicklas Lidstrom reminisced on their careers and winning memories while representing the Winged Wheel during a special press conference with the media ahead of Friday night’s game against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s a fun weekend for us former players,” said Lidstrom, who currently serves as the club’s Vice President of Hockey Operations. “First of all, getting to see all the guys that you played with back in the day. It’s also fun getting to meet the current players; a chance to talk to them a little bit more. I work for the team, so I’m around them a little bit more. But for some of the other former players, they get a chance to meet the current guys.”

For Fedorov, being back in Detroit this weekend is a feeling he admitted was tough to put into words.

“As soon as I landed, a lot of thoughts and memories came, and it’s still overwhelming,” Fedorov said. “I’m trying to control myself, but it’s great to see you guys. I follow the Red Wings from Moscow from time to time.”