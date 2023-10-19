News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX

NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Reimer's 'special' debut  

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

Confident Copper

Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

‘Inseparable’ Fischer and Gostisbehere bring friendship, skillsets to Red Wings

DET Ghost Fisch
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The friendship between new Detroit Red Wings forward Christian Fischer and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere first started in 2021, when Gostisbehere was acquired by the Arizona Coyotes in a mid-summer trade with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“When (Gostisbehere) got traded to us in Arizona, somebody on Philly that I knew sent me his number,” said Fischer, who spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career with Arizona. “He lived with me for his first seven days as a Coyote. I won’t comment on the first night he got traded to us, but he chose to sleep on the couch instead of a bed that night.”

When asked about rooming with Fischer, Gostisbehere smiled. 

“Yes, I did sleep on the couch a little bit,” said Gostisbehere, who was with the Flyers from 2014-21.  “Then I moved to a room. He set me up nice though. No complaints. I didn’t even know him, and he let me stay with him before the season started. Probably have been inseparable ever since.”

The pair played 105 games together in Arizona from 2021-23 before Gostisbehere was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. But the Red Wings reunited Fischer and Gostisbehere this offseason, signing both players to one-year deals on July 1.

“Honestly, we both didn’t know we were going to sign here,” Fischer said. “We signed on the same day. I got a text from his wife saying, ‘We’re going to Detroit too.’ So that worked out well. It’s always nice to have another year with Shayne. I’m not going to complain.”

Gostisbehere appreciates having a familiar face around while acclimating to a new organization.

“I’ve gone to two new teams before and haven’t known anyone, so I’ve had that experience,” Gostisbehere said. “But it’s definitely been nice to have an experience, coming in like this, where you’re pretty familiar with someone.”

Even learning how to navigate Little Caesars Arena has been a shared experience for the close friends.

“When I eventually drove (Gostisbehere) to the rink the first day he was here, he was like, ‘Thank God you were with me. I would have had no idea,’” Fischer said. “There’s two elevators and a parking garage. Then you don’t really know where to warm up or where to stretch. Just stuff like that goes a long way when you have a buddy with you, so you don’t look like an idiot when you’re out of place.”

Chemistry is already evident in Detroit’s dressing room this season, and according to Fischer, that is because hockey bonds are forged over time.

“The way you bond with other players, that doesn’t just go away,” Fischer said. “If you’re with a guy, even for one season, anytime you see him on an opposing team or walk into him on a road game, you’re going to stop and say hi to him even if you don’t play with him. Coming here, I am familiar with the guys. Seids (Moritz Seider) and Joey (Veleno), you play against these guys a few times a year and get to know them a little bit.”

Fischer and Gostisbehere each bring a unique skillset to the Red Wings’ lineup. Gostisbehere is a 5-foot-11, 183-pound blueliner who plays a more offensive style, while Fischer is a 6-foot-2, 212-pound winger who isn’t afraid to get physical.

“Fisch is going to do all the little things that go unnoticed,” Gostisbehere said. “I think for him, it’s just getting dirty, blocking shots and the little things our team needs. He’s a glue guy too. He’s got a lot of energy and brings a lot of positiveness to the team.”

Fischer described Gostisbehere as a versatile defenseman.

“(Gostisbehere) has a good balance,” Fischer said. “He thinks the game so highly, has a crazy high IQ. Obviously skilled enough to make those plays. I won’t put a number on it, but he’s one of the best defensemen who are walking the blue line in the NHL.”