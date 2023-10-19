‘Inseparable’ Fischer and Gostisbehere bring friendship, skillsets to Red Wings

DETROIT -- The friendship between new Detroit Red Wings forward Christian Fischer and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere first started in 2021, when Gostisbehere was acquired by the Arizona Coyotes in a mid-summer trade with the Philadelphia Flyers.
“When (Gostisbehere) got traded to us in Arizona, somebody on Philly that I knew sent me his number,” said Fischer, who spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career with Arizona. “He lived with me for his first seven days as a Coyote. I won’t comment on the first night he got traded to us, but he chose to sleep on the couch instead of a bed that night.”
When asked about rooming with Fischer, Gostisbehere smiled.
“Yes, I did sleep on the couch a little bit,” said Gostisbehere, who was with the Flyers from 2014-21. “Then I moved to a room. He set me up nice though. No complaints. I didn’t even know him, and he let me stay with him before the season started. Probably have been inseparable ever since.”