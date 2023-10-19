‘Inseparable’ Fischer and Gostisbehere bring friendship, skillsets to Red Wings

The pair played 105 games together in Arizona from 2021-23 before Gostisbehere was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. But the Red Wings reunited Fischer and Gostisbehere this offseason, signing both players to one-year deals on July 1.

“Honestly, we both didn’t know we were going to sign here,” Fischer said. “We signed on the same day. I got a text from his wife saying, ‘We’re going to Detroit too.’ So that worked out well. It’s always nice to have another year with Shayne. I’m not going to complain.”

Gostisbehere appreciates having a familiar face around while acclimating to a new organization.

“I’ve gone to two new teams before and haven’t known anyone, so I’ve had that experience,” Gostisbehere said. “But it’s definitely been nice to have an experience, coming in like this, where you’re pretty familiar with someone.”

Even learning how to navigate Little Caesars Arena has been a shared experience for the close friends.

“When I eventually drove (Gostisbehere) to the rink the first day he was here, he was like, ‘Thank God you were with me. I would have had no idea,’” Fischer said. “There’s two elevators and a parking garage. Then you don’t really know where to warm up or where to stretch. Just stuff like that goes a long way when you have a buddy with you, so you don’t look like an idiot when you’re out of place.”

Chemistry is already evident in Detroit’s dressing room this season, and according to Fischer, that is because hockey bonds are forged over time.