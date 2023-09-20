‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – With the 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman is turning his attention to Training Camp, which begins Thursday at Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena.

Speaking to the media in a pre-camp Zoom call, Yzerman said Detroit is entering camp with a deeper roster than last season.

“We had some spots on the roster to fill and we were able to do that in free agency, so it’s a bit of a new group,” Yzerman said Tuesday. “Particularly on the blue line. So some new faces and younger players who are maybe potentially pushing for a spot on the roster. What stands out is it’s going to be interesting to see how the new faces come together.”