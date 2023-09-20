News Feed

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Dylan James NHL Prospect

DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Antti Tuomisto prospect

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

GettyImages-1480994385 (1)
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – With the 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman is turning his attention to Training Camp, which begins Thursday at Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena.

Speaking to the media in a pre-camp Zoom call, Yzerman said Detroit is entering camp with a deeper roster than last season.

“We had some spots on the roster to fill and we were able to do that in free agency, so it’s a bit of a new group,” Yzerman said Tuesday. “Particularly on the blue line. So some new faces and younger players who are maybe potentially pushing for a spot on the roster. What stands out is it’s going to be interesting to see how the new faces come together.”

Steve Yzerman | Media Availability | 09/19/23

Detroit has until Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. ET to submit its 23-man Opening Night roster. And with 68 players invited to camp, Yzerman has some intriguing roster decisions to make before then.

“Everybody wants to play,” Yzerman said. “Every young player who comes into Training Camp, whether they’re on an invite or (former) first-round pick, has something in the back of their mind that says, ‘I’m going to show these guys I’ve got something and maybe, if all goes well, I’m going to make the team.’ Every player does. It’s the natural competitiveness and confidence that I think good athletes have.”

Yzerman said that was the case with forward Lucas Raymond prior to the 2021-22 campaign.

“Two years ago, we expected Lucas to start in the minors,” Yzerman said. “We had players signed and we didn’t anticipate him making (the roster). He was really good, and we kept him.”

But Raymond is a special case. Yzerman said he typically errs on the side of caution when leaving roster spots open for up-and-coming prospects.

“One, you’re not as deep and you’re always going to have injuries along the way, so you need the depth,” the Red Wings’ GM said. “Signing players to give you more depth is a good thing.”

Detroit added 12 new players this offseason, including goalies James Reimer and Alex Lyon. Due to injuries or inconsistency in the crease during stretches of last season, Yzerman said it was important for the Red Wings to expand their goalie corps.

“There were times when Ville (Husso) was outstanding,” Yzerman said. “And down the stretch, his numbers weren’t so good. But I’m hopeful he’ll gain more consistency and we’ll see the way he played for most of the season. It does help having some depth at the position. We’re counting on Reimer and potentially Lyon to give us more consistent goaltending.” 

Forward Joe Veleno is another player who Yzerman is counting on to contribute this season. Veleno is coming off his first full campaign in Detroit in 2022-23, and the 23-year-old forward re-signed a one-year contract with the club on Aug. 22.

“He had 20 points last year,” Yzerman said about Veleno. “I’d like him to improve upon that total. But saying that, I don’t want him focused on going out and scoring. He’s predominately a centerman but can play the wing.

“I’d like to see him potentially take on a bigger role on the penalty kill. He’ll have to earn that. Maybe find a spot on the power play somewhere, just play more minutes and a bigger role for us. Joe is a young guy. He works really hard, is very quiet and a respectful young man. I’m counting on him to take another step this year and just be a more impactful player.”

Player development is critical to future success for the Red Wings and their American Hockey League-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, according to Yzerman.

“We want our young players to play, even at the American-League level,” Yzerman said. “If they can’t keep up or help you win, they’re probably not ready to play at that level so you got to find somewhere else for them to play. As much as we can say, ‘Hey, just play the young guys,’ they got to be able to contribute a little bit. That’s why it’s important to have an affiliate in the East Coast League, or you send them back to juniors or Europe. But ideally, you have your young players play a significant role in the minors and improving as players.”