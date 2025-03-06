Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

2021 Third-round pick has recorded 15 points in 20 games with Griffins in 2024-25

DET-Mazur
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Carter Mazur from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Mazur, 22, has recorded 15 points (8-7-15) and eight penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot, 189-pound forward has tallied 11 points (7-4-11) in his last 11 contests dating back to Feb. 8. Mazur spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins and ranked among the team leaders with 17 goals (2nd), 20 assists (8th), 37 points (2nd), 48 penalty minutes (T7th), six power play goals (T1st), 11 power play points (3rd), three game-winning goals (T4th), one overtime goal (T1st) and 122 shots (4th) in 60 regular-season games. He also registered eight points (3-5-8), a plus-six rating and 18 penalty minutes in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Mazur made his professional debut with the Griffins in 2022-23, logging six points (3-3-6) in six games to conclude the regular season. Selected by the Red Wings in the third round (70th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Mazur has totaled 58 points (28-30-58) and 56 penalty minutes in 86 AHL games with the Griffins.

A native of Jackson, Mich., Mazur played two seasons at the University of Denver from 2021-23, racking up 75 points (36-39-75), a plus-42 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 81 games. As a sophomore, Mazur was named an AHCA Second-Team All-American (West) and earned All-NCHC Second Team honors, while helping the Pioneers capture their second-consecutive Penrose Cup as the NCHC regular-season champions. Mazur was selected as the NCHC Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and garnered a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team, while helping Denver win the 2022 NCAA Division I championship along with Detroit prospects Antti Tuomisto (35th overall/2019) and Shai Buium (36th overall/2021). Before his collegiate career, Mazur logged 57 points (26-31-57) and 86 penalty minutes in 95 games with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League from 2018-21, serving as team captain during his final year with the organization. The Little Caesars Amateur Hockey product also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program during the 2018-19 season. On the international stage, Mazur skated with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, logging four points (1-3-4), a plus-nine rating and six penalty minutes in 10 games. He also represented his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting seven points (5-2-7) in five games.

Mazur Stats
- 0.03 MB
Download Mazur Stats

