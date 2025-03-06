PREVIEW: Mazur set to make NHL debut with Red Wings against Utah on Thursday

DETROIT -- Hungry to show what he can do at the sport’s highest level, Carter Mazur is set to make his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings when they welcome the Utah Hockey Club to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“It’s crazy,” Mazur, a native of Jackson, Mich., said after Thursday’s morning skate. “This is my third time wearing the Red Wings jersey in a way, so it’s special to me, and wearing No. 43. My favorite player was Darren Helm, who played for Detroit. Also very special that I get to wear his number in honor of him, so that’s pretty awesome.”

Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) also marks the first-ever meeting between Detroit (30-25-6; 66 points) and Utah (27-25-9; 63 points). The teams will finish their season series when the Red Wings play at Delta Center on March 24.

However long this opportunity with the Red Wings might be, Mazur said he’s determined to be a difference-maker.

“Growing up a Red Wings fan, seeing how much they’ve won and how the fans love the playoffs, it’s something that I hope I can be part of,” Mazur said. “I hope to help them get in the right direction. I know they’re moving in the right direction, so it’s pretty awesome to join a team in this push right now.”