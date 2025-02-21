Dr. Curtis Lewis named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT – Dr. Curtis Lewis works to provide young Black men with male role models in the classroom.

A native of Chicago, Dr. Lewis was an undergraduate at Michigan State University before teaching grade school in Lansing.

“I started as a teacher, then ran some alternative programs for students who were expelled,” Dr. Lewis said. “That work actually sparked my interest in going to get my doctorate because I felt there was some issues that we need to address in educational system.”

Dr. Lewis is this year’s third Black History Month honoree in the Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months throughout the year to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.