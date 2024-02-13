Dina Harris Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

DETROIT – At just six weeks old, Dina Harris was adopted by a low-income senior citizen. This was the start of a life spent in public housing, but the catalyst to Harris’ life’s work.

A nurturing high school staff essentially “adopted” Harris, providing her with driving lessons along with many other life skills. Her high school teachers stepped up and helped her succeed, pushing her to attend a charter school and get her involved in foreign exchange programs and the Stratford Program.

Harris credits her experience of being raised in low-income housing by a senior citizen and the experiences she was given thanks to her high school teachers as the reason she started National Faith Homebuyers, a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people purchase and stay in their homes, founded in 1996.

“What I learned along the way is how to use my imagination to solve problems; whatever I take on I look at it from a different perspective than the world has already tried,” Harris said. “I designed a program to be user friendly because I grew up in a world where people that are poor aren’t treated very well. So, I decided anything we did had to give people their dignity, had to help them find their hope.”