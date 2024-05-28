Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS -- Sebastian Cossa constantly works to improve all aspects of his game. And for the Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect, increasing his self-motivation has helped him grow as a player and person.
“Obviously I get frustrated when I’m not giving my team a chance to win or when I’m not playing the best hockey that I can,” Cossa recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “Just reiterating to myself that I am a good goalie, and I can come out any given night and stop every puck. For me, it’s resetting mentally. Every game is a new game.”
That approach helped the 21-year-old Cossa emerge as the Grand Rapids Griffins’ No. 1 goaltender in the 2023-24 regular season. In 40 AHL games, Cossa posted a 22-9-9 record with a 2.41 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and two shutouts.