Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

“Looking back on the year, some ups and downs throughout the way,” Cossa said about his first full AHL campaign. “That’s to be expected, but I feel I’ve done a really good job of bouncing back. That’s been big for me.”

Grand Rapids head coach Dan Watson said the biggest area of improvement he saw from Cossa this season was off the ice.

“His preparation and the process he’s been taking to be ready for practice, that’s been taken to another level,” Watson said about Cossa. “I think that’s helped him grow his game on the ice. With that said, (Griffins goaltending development coach) Roope Koistinen has done a fantastic job of fine-tuning his game and getting him to learn some more positional things.”

Last season, Watson was Cossa’s head coach with Detroit’s ECHL-affiliate Toledo Walleye. Cossa said having an established relationship with Watson paid dividends this season.

“Coming into this year, a lot of comfortability,” Cossa said. “Comfort in the room. It’s an open-door policy there. That entire (coaching) staff, you can go in and talk to them. It’s been really good for me, especially as younger guy coming in.”