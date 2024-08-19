Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

Red Wings defenseman prospect looking forward to 2024-25 season after transfer to Colorado College

070124-AMF-0692
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Brady Cleveland thought carefully about his future following his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin in 2023-24 before determining that he wanted a change of scenery.  

Now, after transferring to Colorado College, the 19-year-old Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect said he’s happy with his decision and is excited to continue his development with the Tigers this season.

“Entering the portal, I formerly had a relationship with (Colorado College assistant coach) Peter Mannino so I had some contact with him,” Cleveland said during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “After talking to him, there’s not really much you can’t like about what they have going on out there. Brand new facilities recently built. Over the last four years since (Mannino) got there, they’ve been on the up climb and I think that’ll continue when I get there.”

Cleveland, who appeared in 17 games at Wisconsin last season, said he believes he can elevate his game through more ice time.

“Just getting out there every game and playing more minutes is what I would like to do,” Cleveland said. “Just helping my team win and being better offensively, I know I can work on that. But also defensively cleaning up some things and being a good first pass, shutdown defenseman.”

Cleveland felt he was more self-aware entering his second Development Camp since being selected by the Red Wings in the second round (No. 47) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Trey Augustine | Brady Cleveland | Red Savage | Media

“Previously what I learned from Wisconsin is there’s things you need to work on that you don’t know before,” Cleveland said. “Different coaches have different assessments of every player. Just coming back here with that information now, (Development Camp) is a really different experience for me. Obviously I knew some things that I wanted to work on before coming into last year. Now it’s kind of building off what I’ve already been working on and adding some new things.”

The 6-foot-5, 211-pound blueliner said there’s a lot more he wants to accomplish before his sophomore campaign begins this fall.

“I want to work on my upper and lower body strength,” Cleveland said. “During the season, I just want to be the best for my team. I know the type of player I am and what I’m capable of.”

News Feed

NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season are on sale now

Savage keeping eyes on present and future

Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season