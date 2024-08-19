Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

DETROIT – Brady Cleveland thought carefully about his future following his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin in 2023-24 before determining that he wanted a change of scenery.

Now, after transferring to Colorado College, the 19-year-old Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect said he’s happy with his decision and is excited to continue his development with the Tigers this season.

“Entering the portal, I formerly had a relationship with (Colorado College assistant coach) Peter Mannino so I had some contact with him,” Cleveland said during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “After talking to him, there’s not really much you can’t like about what they have going on out there. Brand new facilities recently built. Over the last four years since (Mannino) got there, they’ve been on the up climb and I think that’ll continue when I get there.”