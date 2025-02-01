As Red Wings wrap up January slate, McLellan sees progress and wants club to keep working towards consistency 

EDMONTON -- Following their 3-2 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings finished the month of January with a 10-3-1 record and a four-game winning streak, marking the first time since January 2012 that the club has won 10 games in a calendar month.

Detroit also collected 21 points over its last 13 games, which is tied with Edmonton for the third most behind the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes (22 points apiece).

“I think there’s been progress in a lot of areas of our game,” head coach Todd McLellan said after the Red Wings’ practice at Downtown Community Arena attached to Rogers Place on Friday afternoon, before they departed for Calgary. “There’s still plenty of room for improvement and introduction of some other concepts. Right now, we’re trying to get healthy, rested and ready to play.”