As Red Wings wrap up January slate, McLellan sees progress and wants club to keep working towards consistency 

Detroit went 10-3-1 in first month of 2025 calendar year

218_lYfj
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

EDMONTON -- Following their 3-2 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings finished the month of January with a 10-3-1 record and a four-game winning streak, marking the first time since January 2012 that the club has won 10 games in a calendar month.

Detroit also collected 21 points over its last 13 games, which is tied with Edmonton for the third most behind the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes (22 points apiece).

“I think there’s been progress in a lot of areas of our game,” head coach Todd McLellan said after the Red Wings’ practice at Downtown Community Arena attached to Rogers Place on Friday afternoon, before they departed for Calgary. “There’s still plenty of room for improvement and introduction of some other concepts. Right now, we’re trying to get healthy, rested and ready to play.”

Michael Rasmussen believes Detroit will continue to find success if it keeps playing the right way, like how the team did for most of the night in Edmonton.

“We’re shooting the puck a lot more,” said Rasmussen, who scored his eighth goal of the season on Thursday. “We’re playing better defensively, playing quicker. Penalty kill has been a little bit better. Those are some of the positives. I think we need to get a little bit better on our starts and just the consistency with that. Just keep building with that and sticking with the things that are making us successful.”

Friday’s practice offered an opportunity for the Red Wings to keep building on their game, as McLellan said the coaching staff emphasized execution to the group and “picked two or three things to work on.”

“We have the luxury of staying overnight [in Edmonton], so everybody got a pretty good night’s rest,” McLellan said. “We know there were some players that were run pretty hard last night with high minutes, so we have to manage that a little bit.”

Michael Rasmussen & Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Jan. 30, 2025

McLellan didn’t have any post-practice lineup updates for his club, which will face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night to open a weekend back-to-back set as its four-game road trip continues.

“We’ve got to figure out where everybody is,” McLellan said. “Guys are working hard to get healthy again. We’ve got to get some practice time in with a couple of them, but we’ll make lineup decisions tomorrow.”

News Feed

RECAP: Lyon makes season-high 45 saves in Red Wings’ 3-2 shootout win over Oilers 

PREVIEW: Red Wings open Western Canada leg of four-game road trip in Edmonton on Thursday

Shine’s NHL debut with Red Wings a story of hard work, perseverance paying off

RECAP: Shine enjoys ‘amazing’ NHL debut in Red Wings’ 5-2 victory over Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings square off with Kings in homestand finale on Monday

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year contract

RECAP: Red Wings ‘weather the storm’ to blank Lightning, 2-0, for second win in a row

PREVIEW: Detroit continues three-game homestand with battle against Tampa Bay on Saturday

New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit gets special visit from Kasper as part of 2025 Red Wings for Reading Program

RECAP: Red Wings take down Canadiens, 4-2, on Larkin’s 'memorable night'

PREVIEW: Back from road trip, Red Wings host Canadiens on Thursday

Soderblom wants to show his growth as player in latest opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings earn point in 2-1 overtime loss at Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against Flyers in four-game road trip finale on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Elmer Söderblom from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings excited for 2025 NHL Stadium Series following uniform reveal

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-1 decision in Dallas

PREVIEW: Red Wings right back in action on the road, will battle Stars on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Lightning, 5-1

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the ice in Tampa Bay on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings ride power play to 5-2 road win over Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin ‘good measuring-stick road trip’ against Panthers on Thursday

Sandin-Pellikka shifts focus to road ahead after ‘an awesome’ 2025 World Juniors

Red Wings’ season-high winning streak snapped with 6-3 loss to Sharks

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak, power-play success going against Sharks on Tuesday

Kane Named NHL ‘Third Star’ of the Week presented by GEICO

RECAP: Red Wings ‘feeling pretty good,’ season-high winning streak hits seven after 6-2 victory over Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings take season-high winning streak into Sunday’s matchup vs. Kraken

RECAP: Red Wings top Blackhawks, 5-3, for sixth straight victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak going, host Blackhawks on Friday

McLellan sends out heartfelt thoughts to people affected by Los Angeles wildfires

RECAP: Red Wings get ‘two great points’ with 3-2 overtime victory over Senators

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

PREVIEW: Seeking fifth consecutive victory, Red Wings entertain Senators on Tuesday 

Upcoming four-game homestand offers plenty of opportunity for Red Wings, who want to build off successful two-game road trip

RECAP: Special teams at forefront for Red Wings in ‘big win’ at Jets, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting, embracing tough road test in Winnipeg on Saturday

RECAP: Resiliency, regaining momentum instrumental in Red Wings’ 5-4 road victory over Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game road trip with battle against Blue Jackets on Thursday

McLellan ‘wouldn’t put any type of ceiling’ on Seider

RECAP: Red Wings will carry ‘a good feeling’ into the New Year after outlasting Penguins, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Penguins meet for New Year’s Eve clash at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

Red Wings sign Ondřej Becher to three-year, entry-level contract

McLellan settling in as head coach of the Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue four-game homestand with matchup against Capitals on Sunday

RECAP: McLellan’s debut behind Red Wings’ bench spoiled in 5-2 loss to Maple Leafs

‘He’ll have the ability to take us to another level here’: Yzerman talks hiring McLellan as head coach, changes behind Red Wings’ bench 

PREVIEW: McLellan set for debut as Red Wings’ head coach on Friday night against Maple Leafs

Red Wings name Todd McLellan Head Coach