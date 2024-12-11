As Red Wings prepare for Flyers, Talbot and Lyon return to practice on Wednesday

DETROIT – Having two days between games for the first time since Nov. 18-21, the Detroit Red Wings practiced at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Wednesday afternoon after an off-day on Tuesday.

“It’s been a lot of games recently, which is fun,” Lucas Raymond said. “It’s nice. I’d rather have it that way, getting a crack at it every other night. But obviously, getting a day off and getting the mind and body to kind of relax a little bit is nice. We’ll be ready to go again tomorrow [against the Philadelphia Flyers].”

As the Red Wings trek deeper into the season, head coach Derek Lalonde said it’s important to be mindful while embracing the grind of an 82-game schedule.

“It’s that balance of needing to get better with reps but having some energy,” Lalonde said. “I think our guys have handled it well. You saw today’s practice, it was probably a little more intense and longer than we’ve had of late, but that’s off a day off, so I think you can get away with that a little bit. But there’s a reality to it, especially as we’re trying to build our game, that balance.”