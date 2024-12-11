RECAP: Cossa's NHL debut part of Red Wings' 'massive' 6-5 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO -- The adrenaline was still pumping for goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa as he answered questions from the media in the visiting dressing room at KeyBank Center following the Detroit Red Wings’ 6-5 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Completely understandable, considering Cossa made 12 saves in relief of goalie Ville Husso before denying two shootout attempts against Buffalo (11-13-4; 26 points) to earn his first career victory in his NHL debut for Detroit (11-13-4; 26 points).

“It’s pretty cool,” said Cossa, who became the first netminder in NHL history to win his debut via shootout in a relief effort. “I don’t think I could have pictured it a better way. Obviously, really excited. It’s probably not going to settle for a little while. Don’t know how much sleep I’m going to be getting tonight, but a really cool moment.”

Monday’s result also snapped a season-long five-game winless streak for the Red Wings, who got their first multi-goal, third-period comeback victory of the season.

“We needed one to go our way,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “What’s ironic is that was probably one of our more sloppy games since we got back from the West Coast. If you look from the West Coast on prior to this, we played some pretty good hockey. A little sloppy tonight, but we produced some offense. Give a lot of credit to the guys to hang in there.”