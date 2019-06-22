Detroit selects 10 players on second day of 2019 NHL Entry Draft

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today drafted 10 players during the second day of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Red Wings held three selections in the second round, adding defenseman Antti Tuomisto (35th overall), center Robert Mastrosimone (54th overall) and defenseman Albert Johansson (60th overall), before choosing right wing Albin Grewe in the third round (66th overall), which marked their fifth pick in the first 66 selections of the draft. In the mid-rounds of the draft, the Red Wings selected right wing Ethan Phillips (97th overall) in the fourth round and chose defenseman Cooper Moore (128th overall) in the fifth round. After trading down to add an extra pick in each of the final two rounds of the draft, Detroit selected forward right wing Elmer Soderblom (159th overall) and defenseman Gustav Berglund (177th overall) in the sixth round and left wing Kirill Tyutyayev (190th overall) and goaltender Carter Gylander (191st overall) in the seventh round.

Detroit's first pick of the day was the fourth choice of the second round (35th overall), which the team used on Finnish defenseman Antti Tuomisto, a 6-foot-4, 194-pound defenseman. Tuomisto spent the 2018-19 season with Assat's under-20 team, which plays in Finland's highest junior league. Tuomisto ranked third in the league in points by a defenseman and also tied for the team lead in scoring with 35 points (9-26-35) in 45 games - matching the point total of his teammate and fellow Red Wings prospect Otto Kivenmaki (seventh round, 191st overall, 2018 NHL Entry Draft). The 18-year-old Tuomisto also led the club in assists (26) and finished third with 49 penalty minutes, which earned him a spot on the Junior A SM-Liiga Second All-Star Team. The native of Pori, Finland, also represented Finland at the IIHF World Under-18 Championship in Sweden, picking up two assists in five games.

Later in the second round, the Red Wings drafted center Robert Mastrosimone (54th overall), who has spent the last two seasons (2017-19) with the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel, where he is the team's all-time leading goal-scorer and just the fourth ever to reach 100 career points, totaling 105 points (47-58-105) in 114 games. In 2018-19, Mastrosimone ranked among team leaders with 31 goals (1st), 29 assists (5th) and 60 points (2nd), and led the team in postseason scoring with 15 points (7-8-15) in 11 games. He tied for 11th overall in USHL scoring and was selected to the Third All-Star Team, following up a 2017-18 rookie season in which he was named to the All-Rookie Team. A native of East Islip, N.Y., Mastrosimone previously spent two seasons (2015-17) at Shattuck St. Mary's School in Minnesota, racking up 111 points (53-58-111) in 61 games at the bantam level and 44 points (23-21-44) in 41 games at the midget level. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward twice represented the United States in international play in 2018-19, logging five points (3-2-5) in five games at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and picking up four points (2-2-4) in six games at the 2018 World Junior A Challenge, winning a gold medal. Mastrosimone is committed to the Boston University Terriers for the 2019-20 season.

With their third pick in the second round, Detroit selected defenseman Albert Johansson (60th overall), a 6-foot, 168-pound blueliner who spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with Farjestad BK's under-20 team in the Swedish junior system. In 40 games with the club, Johansson produced 29 points (5-24-29), a plus-10 rating and 63 penalty minutes, which ranked second on the team and tied for third in league scoring by defensemen. He also made his professional debut by playing in three games for Farjestad's professional team in the Swedish Hockey League. Internationally, the native of Karlstad, Sweden, won two medals in 2018-19, picking up a silver medal at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and winning gold at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. Johansson has spent his entire junior career with Farjestad, totaling 33 points (6-27-33) in 49 games at the under-20 level and 36 points (14-22-36) in 50 games on the under-18 circuit. His father, Roger Johansson, logged 161 NHL games for the Calgary Flames (1989-93) and Chicago Blackhawks (1994-95).

Six picks later, the Red Wings chose right wing Albin Grewe in the third round (66th overall). The 6-foot, 187-pound forward skated the 2018-19 season between the SHL and top Swedish junior league for Djurgarden. In 15 games at the senior level, which marked his first taste of professional hockey, he was a plus-two with 16 penalty minutes, while racking up 34 points (13-21-34), a plus-12 rating and 102 penalty minutes at the under-20 level. Grewe ranked fourth on his team in scoring, but his 1.36 points-per-game average marked the second-highest in the league and he finished fourth overall in penalty minutes, despite only playing 25 games. The native of Marsta, Sweden, was a teammate of Albert Johansson on two Swedish teams in international competition, taking silver at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and gold at the IIHF World Under-18 Championship. In three total seasons in Djurgarden's system, Grewe logged 72 points (31-41-72), a plus-35 rating and 87 penalty minutes in 55 games on the under-18 level and 63 points (24-39-63), a plus-14 rating and 156 penalty minutes in 67 games for the under-20 junior club.

In the fourth round (97th overall), the Red Wings chose right wing Ethan Phillips, a 5-foot-9, 146-pound forward from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, who split last season at South Kent School in Connecticut and with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede. Phillips produced 19 points (9-10-19) in 21 games with his prep school team before joining Sioux Falls, collecting 43 points (16-27-43) in 50 regular-season games and five points (1-4-5) in six playoff games to capture a USHL Clark Cup championship. He skated in the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, where he was named Team West's most-valuable player opposite fellow 2019 Red Wings draftee Robert Mastrosimone, who was Team East most-valuable player. Phillips' prep school career at South Kent also included a championship in 2017-18 at the under-16 level in the United States Premier Hockey League. Phillips will join two other Red Wings prospects at Boston University in 2019-20, including Mastrosimone, who is also an incoming freshman, and junior defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo (third round, 71st overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft).

The following round, the Detroit drafted Cooper Moore (128th overall), a defenseman out of the Connecticut prep school ranks. Moore was the highest-scoring blueliner at Brunswick School, notching 31 points (13-18-31) in 28 games, while serving as an alternate captain. His production this season included a five-goal game on Dec. 1. In three seasons at Brunswick, Moore totaled 70 points (23-47-70). The Cos Cob, Connecticut, native also played parts of the last three seasons for the Mid-Fairfield Rangers youth hockey program. Moore, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, is slated to skate for the Chilliwack Chiefs in the British Columbia Hockey League in 2019-20 and is committed to the University of North Dakota for 2020-21.

Detroit originally held a second pick in the fifth round (143rd) overall, but traded that selection to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a sixth-round pick (177th overall) and seventh-round pick (191st overall). With the first of their two sixth-round picks, Detroit selected Elmer Soderblom, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound right winger playing in Frolunda HC's junior ranks. Soderblom recorded 17 points (9-8-17) and 12 penalty minutes in 44 games at the under-20 level, adding six points (3-3-6) in 11 games at the under-18 level. The native of Gothenberg, Sweden, has totaled 53 points (26-27-53) and 14 penalty minutes in 60 total games at the under-18 level and 93 points (62-31-93) and 49 penalty minutes in 78 games on the under-16 circuit, all with Frolunda. Along with fellow 2019 Red Wings draftees Albert Johansson and Albin Grewe, Soderblom was also a member of Sweden's silver-medal Hlinka Gretzky Cup team (1-2-3 in five games) and gold medal-winning IIHF World Under-18 Championship squad (1-0-1 in seven games).

Later in the sixth round (177th overall), the Red Wings chose defenseman Gustav Berglund, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman who, like Soderblom, plays in Frolunda HC's junior system. Berglund spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the under-18 team, totaling 29 points (13-16-29), a plus-12 rating and 20 penalty minutes, helping the team capture a championship at that level. He also appeared in nine games for the under-20 team, but did not record a point. A native of Huskvarna, Sweden, Berglund has 46 points (17-29-46), a plus-49 rating and 30 penalty minutes in 67 career games at the under-18 level, with both Frolunda and HV71.

With the first of back-to-back picks in the seventh round (190th overall), the Red Wings landed left wing Kirill Tyutyayev, who skated for Avto Yekaterinburg of the top Russian junior league during the 2018-19 season. Tyutyayev led his club in both regular-season and playoff scoring, picking up 60 points (19-41-60) alongside a plus-39 rating and 12 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games before helping Yekaterinburg reach the MHL final with 14 points (5-9-14) and eight penalty minutes during 20 playoff games. In 2018-19, he was the highest-scoring player in Russia's under-18 league after racking up 114 points (47-67-114), a plus-75 rating and 31 penalty minutes in 31 games. Tyutyayev hails from Yekaterinburg, Russia, and is 5-foot-9 and 146 pounds and is the lone Red Wings draftee who was eligible for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The next pick (191st overall) marked Detroit's 11th and final choice of the weekend, the second of the two choices picked up in the trade with Buffalo, which the Red Wings used to take goaltender Carter Gylander. Gylander played for the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in 2018-19, posting a 16-4-0 record, 2.43 goals-against average, 0.915 save percentage and three shutouts in 22 appearances. The 6-foot-5, 172-pound netminder is a Beaumont, Alberta, native who previously played for the Leduc Oil Kings through the bantam and midget ranks before debuting in the AJHL by playing two games during the 2018-19 season. Gylander is committed to Colgate University for the 2020-21 season.