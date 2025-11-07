Game Preview: 11.08.25 at New Jersey Devils

The Penguins hit the road to take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 12:30 PM.
This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.
Team Records: PIT (9-4-2), NJD (6-5-1)
Pittsburgh has points in 14 of its last 22 games against New Jersey (11-8-3) dating back to Mar. 20, 2021. Dating back to Mar. 20, 2021, the Penguins have points in eight of its last 11 games on the road against the Devils (7-3-1). Pittsburgh has points in six of nine road games this year (5-3-1).