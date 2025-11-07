Game Preview: 11.08.25 at New Jersey Devils

Bryan Rust has 33 points (18G-15A) and is plus-10 in 40 career games against the Devils. It’s the most points he’s picked up versus any one team and six more than his next closest opponent (Philadelphia, 26 PTS in 36 GP). He has points in five of his last eight games against the Devils (5G-3A) and 22 points (12G-10A) in 21 games on the road against the Devils.

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (35.9%). No one in the NHL has more power-play goals than Sidney Crosby (6).

Sidney Crosby leads the NHL in goals (11) and is riding an active three-game point streak (3G-1A).

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill has allowed just one power-play goal against over its last seven games (19-for-20, 95.0%).

Anthony Mantha enters tomorrow's game with nine points (6G-3A) in his last 10 games. In 21 career games against New Jersey, he has 14 points (4G-10A). His team is 8-3-1 when the forward scores a point against the Devils. His 10 assists is the third most against an opponent in his career (Tampa Bay – 12; Philadelphia 11).