Game Preview: 11.08.25 at New Jersey Devils

Game Day 11_8 16_9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins hit the road to take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 12:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (9-4-2), NJD (6-5-1)

Pittsburgh has points in 14 of its last 22 games against New Jersey (11-8-3) dating back to Mar. 20, 2021. Dating back to Mar. 20, 2021, the Penguins have points in eight of its last 11 games on the road against the Devils (7-3-1). Pittsburgh has points in six of nine road games this year (5-3-1).

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Bryan Rust has 33 points (18G-15A) and is plus-10 in 40 career games against the Devils. It’s the most points he’s picked up versus any one team and six more than his next closest opponent (Philadelphia, 26 PTS in 36 GP). He has points in five of his last eight games against the Devils (5G-3A) and 22 points (12G-10A) in 21 games on the road against the Devils.

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (35.9%). No one in the NHL has more power-play goals than Sidney Crosby (6).

Sidney Crosby leads the NHL in goals (11) and is riding an active three-game point streak (3G-1A).

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill has allowed just one power-play goal against over its last seven games (19-for-20, 95.0%).

Anthony Mantha enters tomorrow's game with nine points (6G-3A) in his last 10 games. In 21 career games against New Jersey, he has 14 points (4G-10A). His team is 8-3-1 when the forward scores a point against the Devils. His 10 assists is the third most against an opponent in his career (Tampa Bay – 12; Philadelphia 11).

KARLSSON 1,100

Defenseman Erik Karlsson is looking to become the 76th defenseman in NHL History to appear in 1,100 career games. Karlsson’s 882 points are the 10th most through 1,110 games by a blueliner in NHL history.

MURASHOV LOOKS TO DEBUT

Rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov enters tomorrow's game looking to make his NHL debut in the first half of back-to-back games for the Penguins.

Murashov has played in seven games with WBS this season with a 5-2-0 record, 1.73 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage with one shutout. Murashov’s 1.73 goals-against average is fifth in the AHL.

MULTI-POINT MADNESS

Last night, Sidney Crosby notched two power-play goals, giving him 499 multi-point efforts in his career. He enters tomorrow's game one such effort shy of becoming just the sixth player in NHL history with 500 or more multi-point games.

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Erik Karlsson enters tomorrow's game three points shy of tying Peter Forsberg for the eighth-most points by a Swedish-born player in NHL history.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin enters tomorrow's game riding a four-game points streak (4A). Malkin has a team-leading 20 (3G-17A) points on the year which is tied for fourth in the NHL.

Malkin has picked up points in all but two games this season (13/15, 86.7%) and has recorded multiple points nearly half of his games played (6/15, 40.0%). His 17 assists are tied for first in the NHL.

BENNIE AND THE VETS

Rookie forward Ben Kindel notched two assists on Thursday night against Washington and saw action on Pittsburgh top line with veterans Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. Kindel (5G-2A) leads Pittsburgh’s rookies in goals and points and he also paces all NHL rookies in goals.

Kindel has multiple points in back-to-back games (2G-2A) and is just the ninth teenager in franchise history to record multiple points in back-to-back games (2G-2A). He’s the first teenager since Olli Maatta to accomplish this feat (February 2014).

ALL THE APPLES

Erik Karlsson has 11 assists (11A) over his last 11 games dating back to Oct. 16. In that span, only one NHL player has more assists than him.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Evgeni Malkin is on the cusp of moving up the NHL’s all-time goal list.

FRANCHISE STAPLE

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game one point from surpassing Hall-of-Famer Doug Wilson for the ninth-most points by a defenseman with one team in NHL history.

JERSEY BOYS

Sidney Crosby has made a habit of turning in solid performances against the Devils. In 89 career games versus New Jersey, Crosby has recorded 96 points (42G-54A), ranking first in scoring among all active players, while teammate Evgeni Malkin ranks third in points among active players.

D-MEN VS. THE DEVILS

Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have found success against the New Jersey Devils in their careers. Among active defensemen, Karlsson’s 31 points (8G-23A) is second and Letang’s 29 points (3G-26A) rank third against the Devils.

2526_Trigger_Away

News Feed

Filip Hallander Out At Least Three Months with Blood Clot

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Plans for 2026 Night of Assists Gala

Musings: Pens Regroup to Beat Caps

Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry with Penguins, Capitals remains 'great for hockey'

Heinen, Graves Earn Their Way Back

Game Preview: 11.06.25 vs Washington Capitals

AHL Goalie of the Month… and an NHL Call-Up

Musings: Penguins Don't Put Together Full 60 in Toronto

Game Preview: 11.03.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Musings: Penguins Have Point Streak Snapped Against Jets

Game Preview: 11.01.25 at Winnipeg Jets

Sign of Success

New Dad, New Perspective

Where You Come From Matters: Ben Kindel

Musings: Penguins Finish October with 8-2-2 Record

Inside Scoop: Mall of America

Rookie Ben Kindel Checks Another Box

Game Preview: 10.30.25 at Minnesota Wild

Where You Come From Matters: Parker Wotherspoon

Musings: A Wild Finish in Philly

Game Preview: 10.28.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: Penguins Extend Point Streak to Six Games

Crosby Becomes Ninth Player in NHL History to Reach 1,700 Points

Game Preview: 10.27.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Rickard Rakell Out 6-8 Weeks, Ville Koivunen Recalled

Forward Rickard Rakell Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

Penguins Induct Four Legends Into Relaunched Hall of Fame

Musings: Penguins Battle Back to Extend Point Streak

Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Kevin Stevens

A Marriage Made In Hockey

Musings: Strong Start Continues with Win Over Defending Champs

Big Line, Big Impact

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ron Francis

Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Legend! Legend! Legend!

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins History

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Scotty Bowman

Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Where You Come From Matters: Arturs Silovs

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Eddie Johnston

Kindel and Brunicke Embracing the Process

Game Preview: 10.18.25 at San Jose Sharks 

A Long Time Coming: Hallander Nets His First NHL Goal

Where You Come From Matters: Justin Brazeau

Game Preview: 10.16.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Musings: Ducks 4, Penguins 3