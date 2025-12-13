Game Preview: 12.13.25 vs San Jose Sharks

The Penguins continue along their five-game homestand as they take on the San Jose Sharks at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 PM doors open at 1:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive a Sidney Crosby Big Three Legacy Bobblehead courtesy of F.N.B. – early arrival is strongly encouraged.

Team Records: PIT (14-8-7), SJS (15-14-3)

Pittsburgh has wins in seven of its last nine games versus San Jose, and are averaging 4.44 goals per game in those contests. The Penguins are 5-2-1 in their last eight home games against the Sharks dating back to Oct. 20, 2016. Pittsburgh has points in seven of its last nine games (4-2-3) overall.