Rickard Rakell Out 6-8 Weeks, Ville Koivunen Recalled

Koivunen-Rakell
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

After blocking a shot early in the third period of Saturday’s shootout loss to Columbus, Rickard Rakell went to the locker room and did not return. The forward ended up having successful surgery on his left hand Sunday.

The expected recovery time is 6-8 weeks, and it’s a big loss for the Penguins. Rakell had three goals and eight points in the first nine games of the season after a career year. He led the Penguins with 35 goals and ranked second with 70 points in the 2024-25 campaign.

But it’s also particularly upsetting on a personal level, as the Penguins are scheduled to fly to Sweden for the Global Series with Nashville in a couple of weeks, and Rakell won’t be able to play in front of his family and friends back home.

“He’s not only a big part of our team, but we got Sweden coming up, and it’s obviously something that both me and him, and Filip (Hallander) as well now, are very excited for,” Erik Karlsson said. “It’s unfortunate timing on that part.”

Karlsson speaks to the media.

Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse also used the word ‘unfortunate’ to describe the situation.

“You hate to see it. But I think with Raks, he's going to be in good hands here,” Muse said. “We got a great staff here that's going to be working hard to help him get back as soon as he can. We have a lot of belief in the staff to be able to help him, just in terms of making sure when he does come back, that he's going to be ready to play. So, that's all you can do.”

“And then when these things happen, it ends up being opportunities for other people, and the expectation is guys are going to come in here and work for those opportunities now.”

Muse speaks to the media.

One of those players is Ville Koivunen. He started last year with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team. He earned a call-up to Pittsburgh in March, picked up seven assists in his first eight NHL games, and, along with Rutger McGroarty, injected a nice dose of optimism into the organization.

But after making Pittsburgh’s opening-night roster, Koivunen didn’t have the start he wanted, and was re-assigned to WBS.

“Wasn’t good enough,” he said of the message from management. “I’ve got to be better. I agree.”

So, Koivunen went to northeastern Pennsylvania and absolutely dominated. Just last night in Charlotte, he scored the overtime game-winner to improve WBS’ record out of the gate to 7-0. He ranks second in the AHL in points with 11 (4G-7A).

“Of course, it gives (confidence) when you score a couple of goals, score a couple of points and of course, when you win a couple of games. It’s pretty good,” Koivunen said. “It’s, of course, a great team down there. We’re a pretty tight group there. That helps a lot. Of course, we’ve played pretty well.”

Koivunen had an early morning after flying here from Charlotte, but he’ll take it.

“It’s been pretty good. Pretty fun. Always fun to win. Even better when you get a call back up here,” he said. “Also, pretty tired. Woke up at like 5:40 (a.m.) or something like that. An early morning.”

Koivunen speaks to the media.

He skated on a line with 18-year-old rookie Ben Kindel. The two of them had some good moments playing together in training camp.

“So obviously, you have that in your mind there, just from seeing things in the past,” Muse said. “But also, I think just offensively, (they’re) able to read off each other, play off of each other, complement each other. That's the thought there.”

Kindel speaks to the media.

Meanwhile, Hallander slotted into Rakell’s spot on a line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. When asked how he looked at the opportunity, Hallander quipped, “It’s hard to get a better one.”

Since making his season debut in the second game of the year, Hallander has been a fixture on the third line with Tommy Novak for all but one game. They’ve mostly had Kindel as their center, with Novak sliding over when Phil Tomasino is in.

Hallander has been working to gain trust from the coaching staff with strong defense, and is looking forward to playing up the lineup and hopefully, get more chances.

“Our third line has been kind of that in between checking line and playing some offense. And obviously, when you come in like I've been doing, you don't want to screw up. At the same time, you want to produce offense,” said Hallander, who scored his first NHL goal in Los Angeles after getting 26 in the SHL last year.

“So, it's kind of that fine line of playing safe, but at the same time, you still want to make something happen. So, I think as you say, it's a great opportunity to play with those guys now and just go out there and have fun and see what happens.”

Hallander speaks to the media

Here are the lines and D-pairs Pittsburgh used at Sunday’s practice in Cranberry ahead of hosting St. Louis on Monday...

Hallander-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Malkin-Brazeau

Novak-Kindel-Koivunen

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

(Tomasino)

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Dumba-Brunicke-Clifton

News Feed

Game Preview: 10.27.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Forward Rickard Rakell Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

Penguins Induct Four Legends Into Relaunched Hall of Fame

Musings: Penguins Battle Back to Extend Point Streak

Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Kevin Stevens

A Marriage Made In Hockey

Musings: Strong Start Continues with Win Over Defending Champs

Big Line, Big Impact

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ron Francis

Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Legend! Legend! Legend!

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins History

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Scotty Bowman

Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Where You Come From Matters: Arturs Silovs

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Eddie Johnston

Kindel and Brunicke Embracing the Process

Game Preview: 10.18.25 at San Jose Sharks 

A Long Time Coming: Hallander Nets His First NHL Goal

Where You Come From Matters: Justin Brazeau

Game Preview: 10.16.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Musings: Ducks 4, Penguins 3

Game Preview: 10.14.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dad Strength for Justin Brazeau

Milestone Moment: Kindel Scores First NHL Goal

Musings: Rangers 6, Penguins 1 (Sullivan's Return)

Game Preview: 10.11.25 vs. New York Rangers

David Blackburn Celebrates 64 Years of Service at PPG Paints Arena as Beloved Usher and Ticket Taker

Xfinity Named Official Internet, Video, and Mobile Provider of the Pittsburgh Penguins and PPG Paints Arena

Two Games, Two Milestones for Harrison Brunicke

Musings: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (Home Opener)

Penguins Unveil New Gold Third Jersey at Tonight’s Home Opener

Game Preview: 10.09.25 vs. New York Islanders

Captured in History

Kyle Dubas Talks Dan Muse and Roster Decisions

Bryan Rust Returns to Practice

Musings: Penguins 3, Rangers 0 (Season Opener)

Harrison Brunicke's Big Night in the Big Apple

A Series of Unbelievable Firsts for Ben Kindel

20 Seasons of 'The Big Three'

Muse Building Connection

Game Preview: 10.07.25 at NY Rangers

Looking at Pittsburgh's 2025.26 Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2025.26 Season

What's New at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Fourth-Consecutive Season in 2025-26