Rickard Rakell Out 6-8 Weeks, Ville Koivunen Recalled

After blocking a shot early in the third period of Saturday’s shootout loss to Columbus, Rickard Rakell went to the locker room and did not return. The forward ended up having successful surgery on his left hand Sunday.

The expected recovery time is 6-8 weeks, and it’s a big loss for the Penguins. Rakell had three goals and eight points in the first nine games of the season after a career year. He led the Penguins with 35 goals and ranked second with 70 points in the 2024-25 campaign.

But it’s also particularly upsetting on a personal level, as the Penguins are scheduled to fly to Sweden for the Global Series with Nashville in a couple of weeks, and Rakell won’t be able to play in front of his family and friends back home.

“He’s not only a big part of our team, but we got Sweden coming up, and it’s obviously something that both me and him, and Filip (Hallander) as well now, are very excited for,” Erik Karlsson said. “It’s unfortunate timing on that part.”