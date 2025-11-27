Jarry makes 29 saves in return, Penguins hold off Sabres

Jarry, who is 6-2-0 this season, missed seven games since last playing Nov. 3.

“That’s what I want. I want to come back seamlessly,” Jarry said. “The training staff, (goaltending coach Andy Chiodo), the coaches, they all did a great job. When you’re able to integrate back with the team like that, I think it helps a lot. ... You want to stay sharp. All the injured guys and the extras, we did a good job.”

Bryan Rust, Kevin Hayes, Mathew Dumba and Connor Dewar scored, and Ryan Shea had two assists for the Penguins (11-6-5), who had lost five of six (1-2-3).

“We’re all in this together,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “So, we knew we needed a couple good days of practice. We knew we needed to find a way to get points. I think that’s what you saw there tonight.”

Tage Thompson had a goal streak end at six games, and Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (9-10-4), who had won four of five. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves.

“We’ve got to be better as a team,” Luukkonen said. “And myself, too, to kind of just not let the game slip away that easily. I think we had really, really solid things in the game, too, today. So, it’s frustrating that we kind of lose it the way like that.”

Dumba put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 on its third and final shot on goal of the first period at 17:09, a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle that fluttered in off the stick of Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram for his first goal since March 8.