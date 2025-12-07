Game Preview: 12.07.25 at Dallas Stars

Quick Hits

1) Kris Letang has eight points (2G-6A) and is plus-9 in his last 15 games against the Dallas Stars dating back to December 1, 2016.

2) The Penguins are ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (34.4%) and fifth in penalty kill success rate (84.8%).

3) Anthony Mantha’s plus-12 leads Pittsburgh, and he’s been plus or even in 16 of his last 18 games played.

4) Erik Karlsson has scored 20 points (5G-15A) in 25 career games against Dallas. His 0.80 points-per-game currently ranks sixth among all active defensemen with a minimum of 10 games played against Dallas.

5) The Penguins have scored four or more goals in each of their last three road games, and have three or more tallies in 10 of their 14 road contests this year.

STACKING WINS

The Penguins have won four of their last five games (4-1-0), and boast a 14-7-5 record on the year. Thirteen of the team’s 14 wins have come in regulation, which ranks fourth in the NHL.

SHUTDOWN DEFENSE

The Penguins have allowed the third-fewest goals against in the NHL (71) and have held their opponents to two goals or less 11 times this season (8-0-3 when doing so).

FRANCHISE ICON

Sidney Crosby will be appearing in his 1,379th career regular-season game, all with Pittsburgh, and will surpass Joe Sakic for the 13th-most games played with one franchise in NHL history.

The captain enters this game with five goals over his last four games (5G-1A), and is tied for third in the NHL in goals (18).

He is also three points shy of tying Gordie Howe for the 9th-most road points in NHL history.

ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS

Ben Kindel notched his seventh goal of the season in Tampa Bay on Thursday night, giving him two goals over his last three games. This season, only three rookies have more goals than Kindel’s seven in the NHL.

MAN ADVANTAGE

Pittsburgh’s power play has been scorching hot, converting on five of their last eight attempts (62.5%) over the team’s current two-game road trip. Overall on the year, the Penguins 34.4% success rate ranks first in the NHL, and Pittsburgh’s 22 power-play goals this year are tied for third in the NHL despite the team receiving the fewest power-play opportunities in the league.

ALL THE STOPS

Goaltender Tristan Jarry was sharp again for the Penguins on Thursday night in Tampa Bay, turning aside 37 of 40 shots (.925 SV%) in the win. Jarry has helped the Penguins earn points in nine of his 11 starts this season (9-2-0), and he boasts a 2.61 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 12 games total this year.

No goaltender that’s played in fewer than 15 games this season has more wins than Jarry. Over his last 18 games played dating back to Mar. 30 of last season, Jarry has gone 13-3-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and three shutouts.

NOVAK ATTACK

Tommy Novak notched a pair of assists (2A) on Thursday night against Tampa Bay, giving him five points (1G-4A) over his last four games. Since this strech began on Nov. 28, only Sidney Crosby has recorded more points than him on Pittsburgh.