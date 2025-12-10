Musings: Penguins Come 0.1 Seconds Away From a Full 60

Can you take us through the last few seconds of the game-tying goal? You went with two of your most offensive-minded defensemen on that faceoff. What was the strategy there, and what about the execution didn’t you like in the last few seconds?

Both of those defensemen are out there on every situation. They're out there. They play 5-on-6. They're both guys that are used in defensive situations as well. You get into a situation like that – also, if you have possession, you know pressure is going to be coming – we feel like the goal is to keep possession. The goalie doesn't come out of the net. It didn't happen. Then on the play, we got it, we tried to make a play there, it ends up going in. They pulled the goalie and they got space to get it to the net. So, absolutely, it can't happen. But the question being, for who's out on the ice, the line that was out there was the same line that was out there for a good chunk of the 5-on-6 as well.

With Silovs struggling so mightily in shootouts all year, would you give any thought to subbing in Jarry for a shootout the next time it happens when Silovs is in?

We’re going to keep working on shootouts.

Arturs overall played a much better game compared to his previous two outings. What did you think was the difference for him tonight?

It was definitely better. I think even just in the first period, he had to make some saves, I think he got into the game. I think he looked himself. He’s had a couple good weeks of practice, too. And I would attribute that to the work that he's been putting in.

Going back to the shootouts, what more can you do? Because it's not like you're not practicing them, and at this point, when you're really not getting any goals, how do you decide who goes out there? Crosby’s struggled the last two years, and he’s going out there still. So, how hard are those decisions?

We're going to continue to evaluate from game to game. There's a lot of things that get looked at. You look at our guys, the options that we have, we're going to look at the goalie in the other net, and if there's anything where you think it could be an advantage. Obviously, we went with a couple of different guys there as well tonight, and so, we're going to continue to work on them.

Tommy Novak scores tonight, he has seven points in his last six games. Just how valuable has he been with his lineup versatility, just given all the injuries, and how do you feel like he's molded into that top six for you guys?

Tommy's playing well. You can see he's attacking the game with the puck. He's making plays. I think he's playing well at both ends of the ice. I think he's a guy that, if you go out throughout the course of the year, he's gotten a lot of chances. He's been pretty consistent in terms of getting those areas. I think he's getting to the inside even more. He's getting a lot more looks from right around the net. And so, we're happy with this play.

Dan, you guys had a lot of chances in regulation as well. What did you need to do more of tonight to get a couple more across the line?

We'll look at the game, you know? There'll be things that afterwards, we'll look at, and could be more specific with it. I think the big thing that stood out there that there was a lot of pucks right around the net that we didn't get an opportunity to get to. I’ll have to look again at what the final shots were (49). I think that there was good chances. I think it's just continuing it. We probably passed up some opportunities to shoot. There were some times there when we got moving around the outside, we had good zone time, but we weren't getting it to the net as much as we could.