Musings: Penguins Have to Turn the Page Quick

GettyImages-2252292214
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins fell to the Canadiens, 4-0, on Saturday night at Bell Centre. The score didn’t necessarily reflect Pittsburgh’s play in the first half of a home-and-home for the clubs.

“I don't think we played a bad game tonight,” Anthony Mantha said. “Obviously, it's not the ending we want. Tomorrow's a new day. We're playing these guys again. We need to turn the page real quick and maybe try and give less odd-man rushes and create more in the O-zone, and hopefully it just turns for us.”

Pittsburgh was kept off the scoresheet for a second straight game, after a 3-0 defeat to Ottawa on Thursday. While the Penguins generated more tonight compared to that contest against the Senators, Head Coach Dan Muse said they’ve got to find ways to capitalize.

“I think we got to find ways to keep working on it, to create better quality there in the offensive zone,” Muse said. “Even tonight, there were things left on the table. And then I think it's also just the execution of some of the chances that we did get. You go through a stretch like we've been going through, sometimes you start to grip the stick too tight. It doesn't work that way. And so, we'll look at it.”

Stuart Skinner, making his second start between the pipes for the Penguins after getting acquired in a big trade from Edmonton, was strong early. It could have been a much different game otherwise. Instead, Pittsburgh was only down by two after one.

“There were a couple of sequences in shifts that you really saw just the way he competes, and he battles,” said Muse, who added that the Penguins were surrendering too much at that point in the game.

“The first one there, I think we're trying to do the right thing,” Muse said. “It's a loose puck battle on a penalty kill, and it ends up being a shot in the slot that's a high-quality shot. The second one, we got a little bit tied up there in the neutral zone there with one of our D and we let them get a shot from that area. Like, we don't want to be giving those up.”

Skinner said as the game went on, the group started to take over. Particularly in the final frame, where they outshot Montreal 17-6 before the Canadiens got an empty-netter.

“Really like how we responded, especially being down three going into the third,” Skinner said. “How the guys came out was impressive.”

The Penguins are hoping they can build on that Sunday night at home, trying to find positives amidst this eight-game winless stretch (0-4-5).

“Yeah, it's not easy on anybody,” Muse said. “But we got to turn the page. I know I always say the same thing, but that's the reality of it. If we start feeling bad for ourselves, we put our heads down, like, we got another hockey game here tomorrow night. We got to get on a plane and go home, and we got to find a way to be better and win a hockey game. And that's the bottom line. So, there's no time to feel bad for ourselves.”

