Rookie Ben Kindel Checks Another Box

Muse said it’s easy to see Kindel’s offensive instincts, especially in his first two goals at this level. But they’ve been extremely impressed with his defensive instincts.

It’s one thing for a player to say they take pride in that area, which Kindel did after being drafted, adding that he models his game after Montreal’s Nick Suzuki. It’s another thing for someone his age to go out there and execute on it, and Kindel has been terrific in that regard, with the Penguins trusting him to handle the responsibility of playing center.

“I think a big part of that area is just the mindset, like having a competitive mindset, and just kind of using my hockey sense,” Kindel said. “Like, I've always taken a lot of pride in that part of the game and respected that side of the game and guys that play that game well.”

Since coming to Pittsburgh, Kindel has worked with Penguins assistant coach Nick Bonino on continuing to improve that area.

“He was a really responsible, 200-foot player when he was playing. So, yeah, I think learning a lot from him, just little things,” Kindel said. When pressed for a specific example, he said, “Working with Bones in the defensive zone on just being patient and not overextending myself... and just kind of like, taking a step back and reading the game versus going and pressuring all over the place. Because if you get running around against a lot of these skilled players in the NHL, they'll make you pay.”

Muse said whatever they teach Kindel, he has the ability to go out there and apply it in a game.

“He’s processing the information that’s being shown to him,” Muse said. “That’s a positive as well.”

That being said, as Dubas has mentioned a couple of times now on the GM Show, there are a number of rookie threads to follow. So far, Kindel has checked making the team, playing his first game, and now, the 9-10 game entry-level threshold. There’s also the 40-game threshold, which would count as a full year towards unrestricted free agent status, and the World Junior Championship.

“This is another (checkpoint),” Muse said. “We’re going to be continuing to evaluate. We’re going to be continuing to work with him, and using all departments and all resources we have to make sure that everything we're doing is the best thing for him now and for the future.”