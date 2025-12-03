Brazeau, Acciari Return to Practice

On Nov. 5, the team announced that forwards Justin Brazeau (minimum of four weeks) and Noel Acciari (minimum of three weeks) would each miss time with upper-body injuries.
Brazeau (13 games missed) and Acciari (11 games missed) both took part in Wednesday’s practice as full participants.
“They’re going to travel with us [for the two-game road trip to Tampa and Dallas],” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “Today was obviously a big step there for them, just in their return to play and being out there with the team and full contact. Both guys looked good, so they’re getting close. I don’t think [they’ll return] for tomorrow, but they are getting close.”