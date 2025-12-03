Brazeau, Acciari Return to Practice

While no injury ever happens in a timely manner, it was extremely unfortunate in Brazeau’s case, as he was off to a terrific start. He had picked up 12 points (6G-6A) in 12 games with his new team after signing a two-year contract during free agency.

“When it's kind of your first good start like that, it's not ideal,” Brazeau said. “But, things happen, and it's kind of the way you bounce back from it. Obviously, I feel good right now. I had a good last couple of weeks of being able to get back in the gym and kind of get that strength back a little bit, too. I feel pretty good health-wise that way.”

Brazeau (6-6) formed strong chemistry on a line with Evgeni Malkin (6-5) and Anthony Mantha (6-5), who are hard to handle with their size and skill. It is a combination of confidence and trust from the coaching staff that has allowed Brazeau to thrive.

“Early on, there were stretches where I was able to really get to my game. I knew I could kind of be that player,” Brazeau said. “I mean, coming into the year, I wouldn't have said I would have been a point per game guy. But I think just the belief that I can play and be a good player, not just kind of a fourth-line guy.”