Brazeau, Acciari Return to Practice

Justin-Brazeau
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

On Nov. 5, the team announced that forwards Justin Brazeau (minimum of four weeks) and Noel Acciari (minimum of three weeks) would each miss time with upper-body injuries.

Brazeau (13 games missed) and Acciari (11 games missed) both took part in Wednesday’s practice as full participants.

“They’re going to travel with us [for the two-game road trip to Tampa and Dallas],” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “Today was obviously a big step there for them, just in their return to play and being out there with the team and full contact. Both guys looked good, so they’re getting close. I don’t think [they’ll return] for tomorrow, but they are getting close.”

Muse speaks with the media.

While no injury ever happens in a timely manner, it was extremely unfortunate in Brazeau’s case, as he was off to a terrific start. He had picked up 12 points (6G-6A) in 12 games with his new team after signing a two-year contract during free agency.

“When it's kind of your first good start like that, it's not ideal,” Brazeau said. “But, things happen, and it's kind of the way you bounce back from it. Obviously, I feel good right now. I had a good last couple of weeks of being able to get back in the gym and kind of get that strength back a little bit, too. I feel pretty good health-wise that way.”

Brazeau (6-6) formed strong chemistry on a line with Evgeni Malkin (6-5) and Anthony Mantha (6-5), who are hard to handle with their size and skill. It is a combination of confidence and trust from the coaching staff that has allowed Brazeau to thrive.

“Early on, there were stretches where I was able to really get to my game. I knew I could kind of be that player,” Brazeau said. “I mean, coming into the year, I wouldn't have said I would have been a point per game guy. But I think just the belief that I can play and be a good player, not just kind of a fourth-line guy.”

Brazeau speaks with the media

The Penguins have been dealing with a rash of injuries, so Brazeau and Acciari haven’t been too isolated over the past few weeks while working their way back. Still, they’re glad to be with the full team.

“It's definitely great to get back out there with the group,” Acciari said.

Acciari had also clicked with his linemates, as he was part of a strong fourth line alongside Blake Lizotte and Connor Dewar before getting sidelined. For the newly-turned 34-year-old, Acciari is eager to get back and continue playing that role.

“Being with Lizzo and Dewey, familiar faces out there and just knowing what they do, we kind of just mesh well,” Acciari said. “We were able to play well before the injury, and whenever I get back in, I hope to pick up where we left off, and just be that hard line to play against. I’m itching to get back, whenever that may be, and get back after it.”

