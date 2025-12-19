Game Preview: 12.20.25 at Montreal Canadiens

The Penguins conclude their two-game road trip as they take on the Montreal Canadians at the Bell Centre. Puck is set to drop at 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (14-10-9), MTL (18-12-4)

The Penguins have wins in six of their last seven against the Canadiens (6-1-0) dating back to Dec. 13, 2023. Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 24 games against Montreal (16-5-3). The Penguins have points in 11-consecutive visits to the Bell Centre (8-0-3). Going back further, they are 11-1-3 in Montreal dating back to Nov. 18, 2014. Tomorrow’s game concludes the team’s annual Dads’ Trip.