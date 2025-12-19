Game Preview: 12.20.25 at Montreal Canadiens

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins conclude their two-game road trip as they take on the Montreal Canadians at the Bell Centre. Puck is set to drop at 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (14-10-9), MTL (18-12-4)

The Penguins have wins in six of their last seven against the Canadiens (6-1-0) dating back to Dec. 13, 2023. Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 24 games against Montreal (16-5-3). The Penguins have points in 11-consecutive visits to the Bell Centre (8-0-3). Going back further, they are 11-1-3 in Montreal dating back to Nov. 18, 2014. Tomorrow’s game concludes the team’s annual Dads’ Trip.

Bryan Rust (465) is one point shy of tying Jake Guentzel (466) for the 11th most points in franchise history.

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked third in the NHL in power-play percentage (30.4%).

Erik Karlsson has 43 points (11G-32A) in 53 career games versus the Canadiens. His 11 goals versus them are tied with his teammate Kris Letang (11) for the most among all active blueliners.

Sidney Crosby’s next even-strength goal will surpass Phil Esposito (448) for sole possession of the ninth-most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Anthony Mantha, a Longueuil, Quebec native, has 19 points (11G-8A) in 24 career games against the Canadiens. He has four game-winning goals against Montreal, the most against any one opponent in his career.

ROAD WARRIOR

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game three points shy of tying Gordie Howe for the 9th-most road points in NHL history.

NOVAK ATTACK

Tommy Novak has 10 points (4G-6A) over his last 11 games, and since this stretch began on Nov. 28, he ranks fourth on Pittsburgh in points.

IRONMAN KULAK

Brett Kulak made his Penguins debut on Tuesday against Edmonton, and enters tomorrow's game having played 297-consecutive games which is the ninth-longest active games played streak in the league.

Kulak is also one assist shy of reaching 100 career assists. He would be the 21st defenseman and 41st overall player from the 2012 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

POINT PRODUCIN’

Defenseman Erik Karlsson enters tomorrow's game with points in five of his last six games (2G-5A) and has 10 points (2G-8A) in nine games in the month of December. Only two defensemen have more points than him this month.

FRANCHISE ICON

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with points in five of his last seven games (1G-5A) and eight of his last 11 games (6G-6A). Crosby, who has notched 1,722 points (644G-1,078A) in his career, sits just one point shy of tying Mario Lemieux’s franchise record of 1,723 points.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game one assist shy of tying Adam Oates for the eighth-most assist in NHL history.

GOALS GALORE

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with six goals over his last 11 games (6G-6A), and is tied for eighth in the NHL in goals.

POINT PRODUCIN’

Defenseman Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game one point shy of surpassing Hall-of-Famer Borje Salming for the 21st most points by a defenseman in NHL history.

THE MONTREAL KID

Montreal native Kris Letang has picked up 40 points (11G-29A) in 48 career games against his hometown team. At home against the Canadiens, Letang has 21 points (6G-15A) in 23 games. Among all active players born in Quebec, Letang has the third-most points, but is first among Montreal-born skaters.

LE CAPITAINE

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (25G-45A) and alternate captain Evgeni Malkin (22G-42A) have recorded 70 and 64 points, respectively, in 53 and 52 career games against the Montreal Canadiens. Crosby enters tonight’s game with points in 16 of his last 20 games versus them (8G-22A). Crosby’s 1.32 points-per-game average against Montreal is third among active players and is tied for 8th in NHL history among players who have played at least 15 games against them.

