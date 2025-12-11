Game Preview: 12.11.25 vs Montreal Canadiens

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins continue along their five-game homestand as they take on the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

The force will be strong at PPG Paints Arena on Star Wars™ Night!

There will be over 60 Star Wars characters interacting with fans at the game! Fans are invited to dress up, however, lightsabers will not permitted and masks must be removed upon entering PPG Paints Arena.

Team Records: PIT (14-7-7), MTL (15-11-3)

The Penguins have six-straight wins against the Canadiens (6-0-0) dating back to Dec. 13, 2023. It’s their longest active winning streak versus any one team. Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 23 games against Montreal (16-4-3). In the last 32 games against the Canadiens, the Penguins are 22-8-4. Pittsburgh has points in seven of its last eight games (4-1-3) overall.

The Penguins are 2-0-1 in their third jerseys this season.

The Penguins enter tomorrow’s game ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (32.4%) and fourth in penalty kill success rate (85.2%).

Connor Dewar has points in back-to-back games (1G-1A) and has hit the 10-point plateau for the fourth-straight season after his assist on Tuesday night.

Erik Karlsson has 42 points (10G-32A) in 52 career games versus the Canadiens. His 10 goals versus them are tied for second among all active blueliners and he trails only his teammate Kris Letang (11) for the most among all active blueliners.

Anthony Mantha, a Longueuil, Quebec native, has 19 points (11G-8A) in 24 career games against the Canadiens. He has four game-winning goals against Montreal, the most against any one opponent in his career.

MAN ADVANTAGE

Pittsburgh’s power play has been red hot, converting on six of their last 15 attempts (40.0%) over the team’s current four-game point streak (2-0-2). Overall on the year, the Penguins 32.4% success rate ranks first in the NHL, and Pittsburgh’s 23 power-play goals this year are tied for third in the NHL despite the team receiving the fewest power-play opportunities in the league.

ALL THE STOPS

Goaltender Tristan Jarry has helped the Penguins earn points in 10 of his 12 starts this season (9-2-1), and he boasts a 2.54 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 13 games total this year.

No goaltender that’s played in fewer than 15 games this season has more wins than Jarry.

Over his last 19 games played dating back to Mar. 30 of last season, Jarry has gone 13-3-2 with a 2.42 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts.

NOVAK ATTACK

Tommy Novak picked up an assist on Tuesday night, extending his point streak to four games (3G-2A). Novak also has seven points (3G-4A) over his last six games, and since this stretch began on Nov. 28, only Sidney Crosby has recorded more points than him on Pittsburgh.

GOALS GALORE

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with five goals over his last six games (5G-3A), and is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals.

SHUTDOWN DEFENSE

The Penguins have allowed the fourth-fewest goals against in the NHL (76) and have held their opponents to two goals or less 12 times this season (8-0-4 when doing so).

POINT PRODUCIN’

Defenseman Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game two points shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Borje Salming for the 21st most points by a defenseman in NHL history.

THE MONTREAL KID

Montreal native Kris Letang has picked up 39 points (11G-28A) in 47 career games against his hometown team. At home against the Canadiens, Letang has 20 points (6G-14A) in 22 games. Among all active players born in Quebec, Letang has the third-most points, but is first among Montreal-born skaters.

LE CAPITAINE

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (25G-44A) and alternate captain Evgeni Malkin (22G-42A) have recorded 69 and 64 points, respectively, in 52 career games against the Montreal Canadiens. Crosby enters tomorrow's game with points in 15 of his last 19 games versus them (8G-21A). Crosby’s 1.33 points-per-game average against Montreal is tied for second among active players and is tied for 7th in NHL history among players who have played at least 15 games against them.

