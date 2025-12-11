Game Preview: 12.11.25 vs Montreal Canadiens

The Penguins continue along their five-game homestand as they take on the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

The force will be strong at PPG Paints Arena on Star Wars™ Night!

There will be over 60 Star Wars characters interacting with fans at the game! Fans are invited to dress up, however, lightsabers will not permitted and masks must be removed upon entering PPG Paints Arena.

Team Records: PIT (14-7-7), MTL (15-11-3)

The Penguins have six-straight wins against the Canadiens (6-0-0) dating back to Dec. 13, 2023. It’s their longest active winning streak versus any one team. Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 23 games against Montreal (16-4-3). In the last 32 games against the Canadiens, the Penguins are 22-8-4. Pittsburgh has points in seven of its last eight games (4-1-3) overall.