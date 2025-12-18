Inside Scoop: 2025.26 Dads Trip

The annual Dads Trip presented by Highmark began with Dan Muse inviting the group into their video meeting before Wednesday’s practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

At first, the Penguins Head Coach wasn’t sure if it made sense to bring in all of the dads (along with a couple fathers-in-law and brothers) to watch the tape, as there’s a lot to go over coming off another tough outing. Pittsburgh’s loss to Edmonton left them with a 0-2-3 record on their season-long five-game homestand before hitting the road for this two-game trip to Ottawa and Montreal.

“But everybody that's getting on that plane, we're all in the fight together, so we might as well start off the right way and jump right in,” Muse said. “I think everybody in this room can help play a role to get things started and get us some points on this trip.

“Obviously, as of late, as of the last week or so, we've been in one a little bit, we've been dipping. And I think these trips are always fun when things are going well. It gets even better right now, just calling in the big guns... having some family with us, and people that have played a major influence on obviously all the players in this room. And so, I think the timing of this, everybody joining, couldn't be any better.”