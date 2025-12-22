Crosby Passes Lemieux to Become Penguins' All-Time Points Leader

With the NHL holding a draft lottery coming out of the 2004-05 work stoppage, the Nova Scotia native had no real idea what city would become home. He said that looking at the list, Pittsburgh was a team he was excited about.

“You’re looking at how young the team is going to be, obviously Mario being here,” Crosby said. “There’s so many different results it can have. When it ended up being Pittsburgh, I was so happy.”

On that July day, Lemieux was at the doctor’s office with his daughters, Stephanie and Lauren, for a checkup at 3:30 PM. The draft lottery was set for 4 PM.

“I was in the waiting room, waiting for the girls to go in, and they didn’t have a TV,” Lemieux said. “So, my phone started to blow up at 4 o’clock trying to give me the news, but I couldn’t pick up my phone. So, after we got out, I looked at my phone, and I knew that we had won the lottery, and that was incredible. I didn’t think we had a chance.”

There was a lot going on behind the scenes with the team, primarily their financial issues, which sparked rumors of the Penguins leaving Pittsburgh. While Crosby was aware of the situation at the time, looking back, he didn’t fully grasp the true significance of what was unfolding.

But in the big picture, Lemieux said it changed everything for the Penguins to get a player like Crosby.

“It really changed the outlook,” Lemieux said. “Gave us an opportunity to go out and get a new arena. The fanbase came back. We were struggling for a couple of years. We didn’t have very good teams. Having a chance to win the lottery changed everything for this franchise."

Crosby still marvels about what his first day in the city was like.

“You think about first impressions – I didn't know a lot about Pittsburgh prior to being drafted, and I showed up at the airport and could barely move,” Crosby said. “The support that I felt from day one, the relationships that I formed here, the memories, the teammates, the fans... I mean, you go down the list. I'm so grateful and thankful that I've had the opportunity to play here as long as I have. Anyone who knows me knows what the city means to me and how special it is.”