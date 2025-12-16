Skinner and Kulak Excited for Opportunity with Penguins

On Tuesday morning, Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak took the ice with their new Penguins teammates for the first time at morning skate ahead of their debuts, which will come against their former team, Edmonton.

The two clubs completed the trade on Friday, with Pittsburgh acquiring the two players and a 2029 second-round draft pick from the Oilers in exchange for goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin.

“It's funny. We're ripping off the Band-Aid right away, which is good,” Skinner said with a laugh. “Thinking about it, I think I'd rather it be like this and just kind of get it over with, but also to enjoy it, too. I get to play my old teammates, and me and Brett get to do it together, and I think that's nothing but exciting.”

Oilers GM Stan Bowman called Skinner and Kulak early in the morning to let them know the trade was coming.

“Alberta time, I think it was like 7:15 (AM) I got a call,” Kulak said. “I was still sleeping at the time because we played the night before. I saw my phone at like 7:30 or something and saw I had a missed call. When the GM is calling at that time in the morning, I figured it was pretty important.”

Each player talked with him before hearing from Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas.

“It was an awesome conversation,” Skinner said. “I got the whole laydown on what's going on, getting the visas, travel and all that stuff. So, yeah, it was really smooth.”

As both Skinner and Kulak grew up in Edmonton and had only played for Canadian teams throughout their careers, they had to go through an immigration process, which is why they weren’t cleared to play until today. The silver lining is that they had a few days to get settled in.

“The team here and the organization has done nothing but give us the easiest time with our travels, with the place that we're set up in, and how they've been treating our family,” Skinner said. “It’s been, to be honest, very, very impressive. We're very fortunate and very grateful just to be in Pittsburgh, but also just how they've been treating us to start. We're very grateful as a family.”