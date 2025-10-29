Where You Come From Matters: Parker Wotherspoon

Earlier this week, Parker Wotherspoon potted the second goal of his career on Monday versus St. Louis.

“It’s just a good moment. I don’t score many,” he said with a smile. “So it was pretty awesome. It felt like it was a good shot and it was good to put the team up.”

Wotherspoon describes himself as more of a defensive defenseman, saying, “I’m paid to keep the puck out of the net, so that’s always my main focus.” It’s a big reason Wotherspoon has been a good fit alongside Erik Karlsson since joining the Penguins, after signing a two-year contract this summer.

“Parker is a guy that takes a lot of pride in his defensive game. He takes a lot of pride in the details. I think he's shown that,” Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said. “And so, when you have a defenseman who you know is going to be involved in the offense a little bit more, I think that there can be a comfort level there.”

Karlsson described Wotherspoon as “an easygoing guy,” which is certainly the case. Off the ice, the 28-year-old blueliner took the time to provide some insight into his background and interests.

How would you describe your hometown?

I grew up in Surrey, which is just outside of Vancouver, about 40 minutes. I played in a town called Cloverdale growing up. We have a small barn with big o-zones that isn’t big enough to have a full rink. It was a smaller neutral zone. The game was always hard to play for a bunch of teams coming in. That rink is just so memorable. And then that whole area, we have what is called the Cloverdale Rodeo every year. I used to go there every year when I was growing up. It’s just a cool spot, it’s where you came from.

Where do you spend your summers?

I’ve always gone back to Vancouver. But I started living in Vancouver about five or six years ago. It’s close to home. I actually live in the same building as Danton Heinen. I know Danton really well. We're good buddies.

What do your parents do for a living? How did they get you and your brother [Tyler, who was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011 and went on to play 30 NHL games] into hockey?

My parents are in the insurance business. My older brother, he started a little later than hockey players usually do. I think he started at 5 or 6, honestly. He was just always begging my mom to play it. My dad was always behind it; he loves it. We’ve had season tickets for my whole life and have just been big hockey fans. And obviously, in that area, too, there was just always a call to hockey. As soon as my brother went through it, they put me in it, too. I couldn’t even tell you when I started, maybe 3 or 4.

Do you have favorite memories from going to Canucks games when you were growing up?

Yeah, absolutely. We had season tickets growing up, so I went to a ton of games. I even went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals when they lost to Boston. There are just so many memories. They had such good teams, and I just remember watching the Sedins; they obviously had great defensemen like (Kevin) Bieksa and (Dan) Hamhuis. I loved him and Bieksa’s games; it was just a ton of importance to Vancouver.

What kind of influence has Tyler had on you?

Where I’m from, hockey is pretty huge. When I was kind of seeing him go through it, I was a little bit younger, but I still remember watching him get drafted to the WHL as a second-round pick. Then he went to Portland, they had really good teams. I saw him go through the process and play in the Prospects games, and I just fell in love with it. I love playing hockey, and it’s been a huge part of my life. To watch him have success over the years, I just saw that and knew that that’s what I wanted, too.

What was it like for you to see him drafted in 2011, and then yourself in 2015?

It was pretty cool. He had a couple of years pro there, too. He’s always been supportive, and we’re always texting. He’s been a great big brother and has been through all the steps in every free agency and every year, he’s always pulling for me. That’s just the way that we are.

What has been some of the best advice you’ve gotten through your hockey journey that helped get you to this point?

The main part was just staying patient until your time came. I spent five-and-a-half years in the minors before I even got the call for my first NHL game. It was really earned to keep that motivation every year. I wouldn’t say that it was difficult, but it was always in the back of my head that I knew I wanted to do one thing, and that was to play in the NHL. So, I never wavered. I’ve had a ton of good advice and a ton of good coaches, especially my coach in the minors. He was always pulling for me and helped me grow to get my game here. That foundation is still with me.

When you’re not at the rink, what are some things that you enjoy doing in your free time?

In season, it’s a little bit different. In the summer, I like to golf, fish, get outside, and walk around. I love going for walks. In the season, it gets a little bit different, you’re trying to find time to rest. Usually, I just play some video games, I love to cook, and I usually cook every day. Try to find new things every day, hang out, and watch shows. Try to keep it easy and trying to take care of the body.

Best catch when fishing?

I fish for sturgeon back home, which are my favorite fish. The biggest that I’ve caught and brought to the boat was 7-foot-8. I probably had a nine-footer once, but I lost it taking it to shore. I fought it for two hours. And then I had another really cool one, I thought I had a shark. I think it was probably about six or seven feet. I fought that one solo in the chair for like an hour in Miami. I was dripping in sweat, it was insane. That was probably the hardest that I’ve had to fight.

Do you have a go-to cheat meal or a favorite late-night snack?

You know what, I try not to buy things because I know that I’ll eat them. Honestly, you’ll look at my cupboard and there’s nothing there. I just buy dinners of the day. But when I cook, my specialty is probably ribeye steaks. I bought a Blackstone this summer, and it has been the best. After I bought one, I didn’t cook a single meal in the kitchen.

What’s your favorite TV show to watch?

My favorite show is Entourage.

What about your favorite movie?

Oh gosh, I have a ton. I like Dazed and Confused. I grew up loving Semi-Pro. There are tons like The Wolf of Wall Street, Django, all that stuff. It’s hard for me to pick one favorite movie. I’m such a movie buff, so it’s hard.