A Festive Visit From the Penguins

Evgeni Malkin has been involved with the Ronald McDonald House, which provides families who travel for their children's medical care a place to call home, for a few seasons now.

He donates $710 per each of his regular-season points as part of his ‘I’m Score for Kids’ initiative. The Penguins superstar stopped by at the end of last season to personally deliver the check, and returned this morning to gift Joie Baby products to the children and their parents.

Malkin then made the short walk over to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for the team’s annual visit, a tradition dating back decades in which the players spread holiday cheer to families facing difficult times.

“It’s very important for everybody to be here today,” Malkin said. “We’re lucky to play hockey. It's like, you see how strong people are. I’m glad to work with the Ronald McDonald House. I want to say Merry Christmas to everybody.”